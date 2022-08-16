Touchdown Or Interception? Here's How Much An $1,000 Investment In Bitcoin Is Worth Since Tom Brady Had Laser Eyes

NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has interests and investments outside the world of football. This includes a growing interest in the world of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens thanks to several investments.
Here’s a look at how Bitcoin BTC/USD has performed since a key moment in Brady’s cryptocurrency history.
What Happened: In May 2021, Brady changed his profile picture to one of himself with “laser eyes,” a move that coincided with being bullish on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The move by Brady came after he had posted about Bitcoin several times and was called out by the community on Twitter Inc TWTR to make the change.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/W1UQ4yoQHz— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2021
On May 10, 2021, Brady shared his new profile picture.
Brady later acknowledged and has poked fun at several times that his profile picture change was followed by Bitcoin moving lower.
The profile picture change by Brady, who now has 2.8 million Twitter followers, also preceded several business moves by the NFL quarterback in the cryptocurrency space.
Alright the laser eyes didn't work. Anyone have any ideas? https://t.co/43WyShRxr2— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 28, 2021
Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen became investors and partners with cryptocurrency exchange FTX in June 2021. The duo have been featured in commercials for FTX as well.
“Tom and Gisele are both legends and they both reached the pinnacle of what they do,” FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said at the time.
Brady is also the co-founder of Autograph, an NFT company that has partnered with DraftKings Inc DKNG and ESPN, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS.
The NFL quarterback is also the owner of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT that he bought in April 2022.
Related Link: How To Buy Bitcoin
Investing $1,000 In Bitcoin: While betting on Brady to win NFL games and Super Bowls might be a winning wager, following the NFL quarterback into Bitcoin might not have fared as well.
A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin on May 10, 2021, could have bought 0.01735 BTC, based on a price of $57,269.30 around the time of his tweet.
The $1,000 investment would be worth $414.46 today, down 58.6% in 15 months.
Bitcoin has traded between $17,708.62 and $68,789.63 over the last 52 weeks, hitting all-time highs in November 2021.
Photo: Tom Brady Twitter
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
