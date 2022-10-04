Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Are Calling It Quits, Couple Hires Divorce Attorneys: Report

Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, are calling it quits, according to a report from Page Six. The outlet reported Tuesday that Brady and Bundchen hired divorce attorneys.

There was a lot of speculation that Brady was having family troubles after he missed more than a week of training camp, despite having no apparent injuries. He was very vague when the press asked him questions about his absence.

“I’ve got a lot of shit going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can,” Brady said. “You know, it’s a very continuous process.”

That quote was from a press conference in late August, more than a month ago. Last year, Brady retired from football, only to announce his return a few weeks later.

According to a report from ESPN, Brady is also dealing with a minor shoulder injury following the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Brady has been playing below his high standards so far through four games this year, which is understandable considering what’s been going on at home.

According to the sources that know Brady and Bundchen, the two have been living separately for the past few months. So, for many, this news does not come as a surprise.

Under Armour Inc UAA and FTX have partnerships with Brady.

Photo: Courtesy of Best Buddies International and Bob Bekian on flickr