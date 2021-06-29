fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.28
352.43
+ 0.36%
DIA
+ 0.09
342.71
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.29
427.18
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.24
143.23
+ 0.17%
GLD
-1.78
168.36
-1.07%

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Partner With FTX, Take Equity Stake In Exchange For Crypto

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 29, 2021 4:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Partner With FTX, Take Equity Stake In Exchange For Crypto

What Happened: American footballer Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen have taken an equity stake in crypto exchange FTX according to a press release shared by the exchange.

“Tom and Gisele are both legends and they both reached the pinnacle of what they do,” said 29-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and chief executive officer of FTX, in a phone interview with Bloomberg.

“They were both really into it,” he said.

Bankman-Fried declined to disclose the size of the celebrity couple’s stake in the crypto exchange but confirmed that both Brady and Bündchen would receive an unspecified amount of a certain type of crypto.

As part of the deal, Brady will serve as an Ambassador for FTX, and Bündchen will assume the role of FTX's Environmental & Social Initiatives Advisor.

Why It Matters: “This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet,” said seven-time super bowl champion Brady.

Read also: Tokenized Tesla, Netflix, Facebook Stocks Coming On FTX Platform Via Solana Blockchain

Brady also commented that now is “an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world” despite a Twitter confession on Monday admitting that his laser-eyed profile picture didn’t quite work in his favor while trading Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $36,383, up 5.79% in the past 24-hours.

The market-leading cryptocurrency saw a 10% uptick in trading volume overnight, which stood at $37.9 billion at the time of writing.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech M&A Sports Markets Tech Media General

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Carol Roth Slams Washington For Its 'War On Small Business'

Carol Roth is one of the more articulate commentators on the state of the economy. read more

Coinbase Plans To List Every Legal Crypto Asset, CEO Says

What Happened: Brian Armstrong, CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), said that the exchange would list every crypto asset where it is legal to do so. read more

ARK Invest In Partnership With 21Shares Join The List Of Companies Filing For Bitcoin ETF Despite SEC Reluctance

The article has been updated.  Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest has applied for a Bitcoin ETF in partnership with 21Shares, an SEC filing shows. read more

Largest Broker TP ICAP Will Launch Crypto Exchange With Fidelity, Standard Chartered

What Happened: The world’s largest interdealer broker TP ICAP Group PLC (LON: TCAP), plans to launch a digital asset exchange after partnering with Standard Chartered PLC (LON: STAN) and Fidelity Investments. read more