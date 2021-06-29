Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Partner With FTX, Take Equity Stake In Exchange For Crypto
What Happened: American footballer Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen have taken an equity stake in crypto exchange FTX according to a press release shared by the exchange.
“Tom and Gisele are both legends and they both reached the pinnacle of what they do,” said 29-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and chief executive officer of FTX, in a phone interview with Bloomberg.
“They were both really into it,” he said.
Bankman-Fried declined to disclose the size of the celebrity couple’s stake in the crypto exchange but confirmed that both Brady and Bündchen would receive an unspecified amount of a certain type of crypto.
As part of the deal, Brady will serve as an Ambassador for FTX, and Bündchen will assume the role of FTX's Environmental & Social Initiatives Advisor.
Why It Matters: “This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet,” said seven-time super bowl champion Brady.
Brady also commented that now is “an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world” despite a Twitter confession on Monday admitting that his laser-eyed profile picture didn’t quite work in his favor while trading Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).
Yo @TomBrady laser eyes off my man https://t.co/HsVGheQiSO pic.twitter.com/kH4hozPApJ
— Yano (@JasonYanowitz) June 22, 2021
Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $36,383, up 5.79% in the past 24-hours.
The market-leading cryptocurrency saw a 10% uptick in trading volume overnight, which stood at $37.9 billion at the time of writing.
