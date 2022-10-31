This Week, All Eyes On The Fed

Happy Halloween Everyone!

I might dress up as Inverse Cramer tonight because I know everyone will give me their money.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 10/28/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Month to date

S&P 500 +8.8%

Nasdaq +5%

Russell 2000 +11%

DOW +14.4%

October 2022 ranks as the 10th best month on record for the DOW since 1915

DOW holdings with October performance, all 30 DOW holdings up in October Caterpillar +34% Chevron +25% Honeywell +22% JP Morgan +21% Visa +18% Apple +12% UNH +9% Walmart +9% Home Depot +8% Microsoft +1%



Why did the market go up in October?

Market believes the Fed will pause after 2 more hikes.

75-point hike in November

50-point hike in December

In September, Market assumed 75-point hike in December

In October, Market assumed only a 50-point hike in December

The revision from 75 to 50 which occurred in October was the catalyst for the majority of the October rally

Strong earnings from Caterpillar, Chevron, Visa, etc. also contributed

Investor Positioning

The strength also speaks to the elevated cash levels of investors and very low hedge fund leverage

Any small positive signal creates a large market impact

FOMC meeting is Wednesday

expect 75 basis point hike

Expect 2-year yields to go up

November 4, 2022 U.S. October jobs report

November 8, 2022 U.S. midterm elections

November 10, 2022 U.S. CPI

Europe: Inflation surged to 10.7% in October, GDP +0.2%

Russia pulling out of a UN deal to allow Ukraine grain exports, Wheat up 4%

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of wheat, corn and vegetable oil

The July agreement to open 3 ports has been vital to help alleviate a global food crisis

Crude 86.50 -1.5%

Crude lower after China’s Manufacturing PMI was 49.2 vs. street 49.8

New orders contracted for a 4th consecutive month

8:30 a.m. OPEC 2022 World Oil Outlook

Shanghai Disney DIS

To close October 31 under requirement of pandemic prevention and control

Earnings

EMR Emerson

GPN Global Payments

L Loews

CRYPTO UPDATE

Doge

Dogecoin is up over 100% over the past week

Why? → Elon’s Twitter TWTR purchase

Market cap >$16 billion That’s roughly 3 Lyfts LYFT

+$89 million in liquidations since Friday

~$650 billion in futures open interest

Does it make sense? → Doesn’t have to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Investor flows to digital asset investment products