ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

This Week, All Eyes On The Fed

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
October 31, 2022 2:10 PM | 3 min read

Happy Halloween Everyone!

I might dress up as Inverse Cramer tonight because I know everyone will give me their money.

Cambiar a la suscripción paga

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 10/28/22; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Month to date

  • S&P 500 +8.8%

  • Nasdaq +5%

  • Russell 2000 +11%

  • DOW +14.4%

October 2022 ranks as the 10th best month on record for the DOW since 1915

  • DOW holdings with October performance, all 30 DOW holdings up in October

    • Caterpillar +34%

    • Chevron +25%

    • Honeywell +22%

    • JP Morgan +21%    

    • Visa +18%

    • Apple +12%

    • UNH +9%

    • Walmart +9%

    • Home Depot +8%

    • Microsoft +1%

Why did the market go up in October?

  • Market believes the Fed will pause after 2 more hikes.

  • 75-point hike in November

  • 50-point hike in December

  • In September, Market assumed 75-point hike in December

  • In October, Market assumed only a 50-point hike in December

  • The revision from 75 to 50 which occurred in October was the catalyst for the majority of the October rally

  • Strong earnings from Caterpillar, Chevron, Visa, etc. also contributed

  • Investor Positioning

  • The strength also speaks to the elevated cash levels of investors and very low hedge fund leverage

  • Any small positive signal creates a large market impact

FOMC meeting is Wednesday

  • expect 75 basis point hike

  • Expect 2-year yields to go up

November 4, 2022 U.S. October jobs report

November 8, 2022 U.S. midterm elections

November 10, 2022 U.S. CPI

Europe: Inflation surged to 10.7% in October, GDP +0.2%

  • Russia pulling out of a UN deal to allow Ukraine grain exports, Wheat up 4%

  • Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of wheat, corn and vegetable oil

  • The July agreement to open 3 ports has been vital to help alleviate a global food crisis

Crude 86.50 -1.5%

  • Crude lower after China’s Manufacturing PMI was 49.2 vs. street 49.8

  • New orders contracted for a 4th consecutive month

  • 8:30 a.m. OPEC 2022 World Oil Outlook

Shanghai Disney DIS

  • To close October 31 under requirement of pandemic prevention and control

Earnings

  • EMR Emerson

  • GPN Global Payments

  • L Loews

CRYPTO UPDATE

Doge

  • Dogecoin is up over 100% over the past week

  • Why? → Elon’s Twitter TWTR purchase

  • Market cap >$16 billion

    • That’s roughly 3 Lyfts LYFT

  • +$89 million in liquidations since Friday

  • ~$650 billion in futures open interest

  • Does it make sense? → Doesn’t have to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Investor flows to digital asset investment products

  • Minor ($6.1 million) inflows last week

  • 7th consecutive week muted flows

  • Bitcoin inflows $14 million

    • 70% of flow volumes

  • Ethereum outflows $2.1 million

    • 7th consecutive week of outflows

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: contributorsmarket updateCryptocurrencyNewsSocial MediaMarketsGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month