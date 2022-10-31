This Week, All Eyes On The Fed

Happy Halloween Everyone!
I might dress up as Inverse Cramer tonight because I know everyone will give me their money.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 10/28/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Month to date
-
S&P 500 +8.8%
-
Nasdaq +5%
-
Russell 2000 +11%
-
DOW +14.4%
October 2022 ranks as the 10th best month on record for the DOW since 1915
-
DOW holdings with October performance, all 30 DOW holdings up in October
-
Caterpillar +34%
-
Chevron +25%
-
Honeywell +22%
-
JP Morgan +21%
-
Visa +18%
-
Apple +12%
-
UNH +9%
-
Walmart +9%
-
Home Depot +8%
-
Microsoft +1%
-
Why did the market go up in October?
-
Market believes the Fed will pause after 2 more hikes.
-
75-point hike in November
-
50-point hike in December
-
In September, Market assumed 75-point hike in December
-
In October, Market assumed only a 50-point hike in December
-
The revision from 75 to 50 which occurred in October was the catalyst for the majority of the October rally
-
Strong earnings from Caterpillar, Chevron, Visa, etc. also contributed
-
Investor Positioning
-
The strength also speaks to the elevated cash levels of investors and very low hedge fund leverage
-
Any small positive signal creates a large market impact
FOMC meeting is Wednesday
-
expect 75 basis point hike
-
Expect 2-year yields to go up
November 4, 2022 U.S. October jobs report
November 8, 2022 U.S. midterm elections
November 10, 2022 U.S. CPI
Europe: Inflation surged to 10.7% in October, GDP +0.2%
-
Russia pulling out of a UN deal to allow Ukraine grain exports, Wheat up 4%
-
Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of wheat, corn and vegetable oil
-
The July agreement to open 3 ports has been vital to help alleviate a global food crisis
Crude 86.50 -1.5%
-
Crude lower after China’s Manufacturing PMI was 49.2 vs. street 49.8
-
New orders contracted for a 4th consecutive month
-
8:30 a.m. OPEC 2022 World Oil Outlook
Shanghai Disney DIS
-
To close October 31 under requirement of pandemic prevention and control
Earnings
-
EMR Emerson
-
GPN Global Payments
-
L Loews
CRYPTO UPDATE
Doge
-
Dogecoin is up over 100% over the past week
-
Why? → Elon’s Twitter TWTR purchase
-
Market cap >$16 billion
-
That’s roughly 3 Lyfts LYFT
-
-
+$89 million in liquidations since Friday
-
~$650 billion in futures open interest
-
Does it make sense? → Doesn’t have to ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Investor flows to digital asset investment products
-
Minor ($6.1 million) inflows last week
-
7th consecutive week muted flows
-
Bitcoin inflows $14 million
-
70% of flow volumes
-
-
Ethereum outflows $2.1 million
-
7th consecutive week of outflows
-
