Samsung, Alphabet, BlackRock Among Top 40 Companies To Invest In Blockchain, Crypto Firms

Electronics giant Samsung, technology behemoth Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, and investment management company BlackRock Inc BLK are among the largest publicly traded entities that have invested in blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022, according to a study by crypto intelligence platform Blockdata.

Information provided by Blockdata stated that during the period, 40 major companies made investments in businesses operating in the blockchain and crypto industries.

The most active investor is Samsung with 13 investments, followed by UOB UOVEY with seven investments, Citigroup Inc C with six and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS with five.

Alphabet, BlackRock, Samsung Part of Biggest Funding Rounds

Given a bifurcation of the total funding amounts of the rounds these companies participated in, Blockdata stated the investors active in the biggest funding rounds were Alphabet with $1.5 billion across four rounds, followed by BlackRock with $1.1 billion in three rounds.

The other top companies which participated in the funding of blockchain companies over the same time frame were Morgan Stanley MS, Samsung, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon BK and PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.

The 40 companies invested approximately $6 billion into blockchain startups between September 2021 and June 2022, but, “In most cases, we cannot determine how much money these corporations have invested, as they participate in funding rounds with multiple or many other investors,” Blockdata stated.

Details of Investments

• Over the course of 71 investment rounds, 61 blockchain and crypto firms received funding, with more than 20 industries and 65 use cases being active for these blockchain companies.

• Non-fungible tokens (NFT) solutions and services are provided by 19 different businesses.

• Several of these companies belong to sectors such as distributed ledger technology, arts and entertainment, and gaming (DLT).

• In all, 12 firms are marketplaces, with some supporting the buying and selling of NFTs.

• Eleven organizations provide gaming services.

• There is considerable overlap among use cases for the companies that offer NFT solutions, marketplaces and gaming.

Photo: Shutterstock