Disney's ESPN Signs NFT Deal With Autograph
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 11:21am   Comments
Disney's ESPN Signs NFT Deal With Autograph
  • The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary ESPN and Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, forged a multi-year deal for ESPN's first NFT. 
  • The collaboration kicks off with an NFT collection based on Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the 10-part ESPN+ documentary series produced by Religion of Sports, a media company co-founded by Brady. 
  • The collection consists of three ESPN zine covers depicting Brady's career, wins, and achievements. 
  • Brady will also be signing fifty NFTs from the collection. 
  • A second collection themed "Back in the Arena" will drop in conjunction with the debut of the series' tenth episode on ESPN+.
  • Gotham Chopra directed The Man in the Arena series features Brady and other celebrities deconstructing his legendary NFL career milestones.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 3.11% at $131.41 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

