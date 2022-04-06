Disney's ESPN Signs NFT Deal With Autograph
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary ESPN and Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, forged a multi-year deal for ESPN's first NFT.
- The collaboration kicks off with an NFT collection based on Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the 10-part ESPN+ documentary series produced by Religion of Sports, a media company co-founded by Brady.
- The collection consists of three ESPN zine covers depicting Brady's career, wins, and achievements.
- Brady will also be signing fifty NFTs from the collection.
- A second collection themed "Back in the Arena" will drop in conjunction with the debut of the series' tenth episode on ESPN+.
- Gotham Chopra directed The Man in the Arena series features Brady and other celebrities deconstructing his legendary NFL career milestones.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 3.11% at $131.41 on the last check Wednesday.
