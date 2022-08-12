Bored Ape Yacht Club Hard Seltzer Coming: Here Is Who's Behind New Drink

A hard seltzer featuring a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT hit stores Thursday. Here’s a look at the Bored Ape used and the company behind the product.
What Happened: Happy Dad launched a new banana-flavored hard seltzer beverage in stores. Happy Dad is owned by Nelk, also known as Nelk Boys, and it owns the Full Send Podcast, which just interviewed Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk in a top-trending video.
The banana-flavored Happy Dad hard seltzer features Bored Ape #8928, which has the following traits:
- Yellow Background: 13% of Apes
- Bone Necklace: 2%
- Silver Hoop Earring: 9%
- Sleepy Eyes: 8%
- Black Fur: 12%
- Cowboy Hat: 4%
- Grin Mouth: 7%
The Ape was purchased in December 2021 for 59 Ethereum ETH/USD and is owned by the OpenSea account “happydadnft.”
Tomorrow. Limited Edition Banana.— Happy Dad Hard Seltzer (@happydad) August 10, 2022
Contact your local stores. pic.twitter.com/lMW2AJmgGL
Happy Dad tweeted the hard seltzer would be available in stores and showed a picture of 12-packs. A look on the company’s website showed the closest location to Michigan as Chicago, Illinois.
A line of merchandise featuring the Bored Ape and seltzer is also available for sale.
North Pier Brewing Company in Benton Harbor, Michigan, previously released Bored Ape IPA in 2021 thanks to brewery owner Jay Fettig owning several Bored Ape NFTs. The beer was available on draft and in four-packs of cans for a limited time.
Related Link: How To Buy NFTs
Why It’s Important: Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most well-known NFT collections and one of the most valuable. Owners of the NFTs are able to license out their Apes or use them to build a brand.
Happy Dad is using the Ape they own in the hard seltzer category that it entered in September 2021.
Hard seltzer remains one of the fastest growing alcoholic beverages with White Claw and Truly, which is owned by Boston Beer Company Inc SAM, dominating the market for years. Large beverage companies such as PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Coca-Cola Co KO are also launching alcoholic versions of their brands in the hard seltzer space.
Barstool Sports, which is known for its podcasts and merch similar to Nelk, partnered on a hard seltzer line in 2020. Barstool Sports is partially owned by Penn National Gaming, Inc PENN.
Price Action: The floor price for Bored Ape Yacht Club is 84 ETH, or $158,890 at the time of writing.
