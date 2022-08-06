Does Elon Musk Consult Legal Team Before Tweeting? Does Someone Else Ever Post From His Account?

One of the most followed people on Twitter Inc TWTR is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The account is also one of the most active among large followed accounts. So is it really Musk sending all the tweets and replies?

What Happened: In an interview on the Full Send Podcast, Musk was told that his Twitter feed was “on a different level” compared to other CEOs.

“I strive to keep the people entertained,” Musk said.

Musk, who recently passed the 100 million follower milestone on the social media platform, is the fifth most followed Twitter account with 102.7 million followers.

Musk said it’s not a team, and he is the only one who’s ever tweeted from the account. Musk admitted sometimes he’ll show tweet ideas to friends and if they say it’s too crazy to tweet, he might save it and think about it before sending.

“I’ve gotten into trouble so many times on Twitter it’s insane. I’ve gotten into legal trouble with tweets.”

Musk referenced a 2018 tweet when he said he would take Tesla Inc private at $420. Musk laughed after revealing this tweet and the legal trouble.

“Some people just don’t have a sense of humor, turns out,” Musk added, laughing some more.

Why It’s Important: Along with being one of the most followed accounts on Twitter, Musk remains active, tweeting several times throughout the day and responding to posts as well.

Musk even set off alarms and became a topic of discussion when he didn’t post on Twitter for a ten-day period earlier this year.

A study of 15,000 tweets by Musk from Visual Capitalist earlier this year revealed the seven items Musk tweeted about the most.

Here were the most tweeted topics by Musk in the study:

Tesla

SpaceX

Other Ventures

Future/Sustainability

Finance/Cryptocurrency (including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD)

Manufacturing

Politics

Musk announced earlier this year plans to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share. The acquisition is currently pending a trial after Musk said he was walking away from the deal.

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on flickr