New York Yankees Employees Can Now Also Get Paid In Bitcoin

The New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) announced that it had entered a multi-year partnership with the New York Yankees.

According to the deal, NYDIG will provide Yankees employees access to the company's Bitcoin Savings Plan (BSP).

This will enable an option to adjust a part of their post-tax salary to be automatically converted into Bitcoin BTC/USD.

According to a recent NYDIG survey, 25% of workers are interested in receiving a portion of their salaries in Bitcoin. Furthermore, of the workers under 30, 36% are willing to accept wages in Bitcoin.

NYDIG's chief marketing officer Kelly Brewster says that the Yankee's partnership is a critical opportunity to leverage the iconic sports franchise's influence.

Also Read: Yankees' Aaron Judge Hits A Home Run That Creates A Lifelong Friendship: How It Happened

"We're proud to partner with our hometown team and an iconic sports franchise, the Yankees, to further our mission of bringing Bitcoin to all. NYDIG is committed to helping our clients realize the full potential of bitcoin while providing the service and standards that have made our name synonymous with trust, says Brewster.

"For employees of the Yankees and beyond, the opportunity to allocate a small slice of their paycheck to a Bitcoin Savings Plan can be one of the most efficient ways to save bitcoin, and the dollar-cost averaging can smooth out the bumps along the way, "Brewster adds.

Last year, NYDIG partnered with the NBA's Houston Rockets on educational programming and community support initiatives.

Photo: Dennis Amith on flickr