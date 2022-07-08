AMC Has More Free NFTs Coming For Its Investors: Here Are The Details And How 'There Is Gold In Them Thar Hills'

A leading movie theater company continues to reward investors with non-fungible tokens. Here’s a look at the newest NFT that investors of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC can get their hands on.

What Happened: AMC CEO Adam Aron shared that members of AMC Investor Connect will get free NFTs soon.

“You can claim (in October) a free golden NFT from us, and we’ll pay your WAX NFT wallet fees for a year,” Aron tweeted.

Aron said there are more than 728,000 members of AMC Investor Connect. Investors who joined the program prior to Sep. 30, 2022 will also be eligible for the free NFT claim.

The investment celebrated an investment by AMC in mining company Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC.

“Celebrating our Hycroft Mining investment: ‘There is Gold in Them Thar Hills',” Aron tweeted.

The phrase referenced by Aron refers to the expansion of a quote of there being millions of dollars worth of gold in California. The 1892 Mark Twain novel “The American Claimant” used the phrase as well.

AMC has offered several NFTs to its AMC Investor Connect members previously and those who took part in previous claims will get additional rewards.

AMC Investor Connect members who earlier this year claimed their free ‘I Own AMC’ NFT will get an exclusive black version of the NFT that features red and gold accents. These holders will also receive the gold NFT as well.

Why It’s Important: AMC had rewarded members of its Investor Connect program with free NFTs with an announcement in December it would give free “I Own AMC” NFTs to members.

The move followed the company offering NFTs related to blockbuster movies coming to theaters. AMC offered an NFT based on “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a movie from Sony Group Corp SONY. AMC offered 86,000 Spider-Man-themed NFTs for people who bought tickets to the movie for an AMC show.

AMC also launched NFTs related to the releases of “Lightyear,” “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Batman” and more. AMC has offered NFTs on the WAX platform and recently partnered with VeVe Digital Collectibles, a company that has partnered with Walt Disney Co DIS on NFTs.

AMC launched Investor Connect in June 2021 as a way to connect with shareholders. Among the perks of joining the program are free concession items, early screenings of movies and NFTs.

In the competitive market for movie ticket sales and getting people back to theaters, rewards such as NFTs could help AMC retain customers and gain new movie lovers.