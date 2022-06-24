Eminem and Snoop Dogg have released a new music video that features the two rappers as the comic-book-style Bored Apes.

What Happened: In a tweet on Thursday, Eminem said that the new song with Snoop Dogg, titled “From The D 2 The LBC,” would soon be released.

The video of the song appears to have been inspired by characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection. In the video, Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform their verses of the song while morphing into animated BAYC characters.

The rappers themselves are no strangers to the world of Bored Apes and NFTs. In January, Eminem became a member of the prestigious BAYC NFT club after purchasing his own NFT for $460,000.

After Snoop Dogg revealed himself to be a mysterious Ethereum ETH/USD whale with an NFT collection worth $17 million, the rapper went on to acquire his own Bored Ape, which he has named “Dr. Bombay.”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg revealed plans to open a Bored Ape-themed dessert restaurant in Los Angeles.

Price Action: At press time, the native token of the Bored Ape ecosystem ApeCoin APE/USD was trading at $4.41, up 3.73% over the last 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro.