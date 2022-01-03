Rapper Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For $460K

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 3, 2022 8:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Rapper Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For $460K

American rapper Eminem purchased an iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT for 123.45 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), a price tag of $460,000 last Thursday.

What Happened: The sale of BAYC #9055 was transacted on decentralized marketplace OpenSea between its previous owner “GeeGazza” and Eminem, whose OpenSea account is titled “Shady_Holdings

Eminem’s NFT portfolio has a total of 323 NFTs from 51 different collections. Data from DappRadar estimated that his NFT portfolio is valued at over $279,000 at the time of writing. The site estimates the value of BAYC #9055 at a mere $275,371.

The Detroit-based rapper made his recently acquired Bored Ape his Twitter profile picture. Interestingly, in November 2021, the previous owner GeeGazza predicted that Eminem would one day purchase this particular NFT.

BAYC #9055 wears an army cap and a gold chain necklace, and bears a glaring resemblance to the look often sported by Eminem in real life.

What Else: In November, decentralized marketplace OpenSea crossed $10 billion in total sales volume in an important milestone for the NFT market.

Bored Apes in particular have accounted for a significant amount of sales volume, with their total volume crossing $1.12 billion according to data from DeFiLlama.

CryptoPunks remains the most popular NFT project, with a total of $2.94 billion worth of Punks having been traded to date.

Almost all NFT trading takes place on the Ethereum blockchain which represents 98.58% of the $13.38 billion in total trading volume.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: 2021 NFT Recap On Big Brands, Apes Flipping Punks, Non-Ethereum Projects And Discord With NFT Experts

Photo: DoD News Features on Wikimedia Commons

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume : Mutant Ape Yacht Club Tops Leaderboard As Sales Surge

Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume : Mutant Ape Yacht Club Tops Leaderboard As Sales Surge

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
EXCLUSIVE: 2021 NFT Recap On Big Brands, Apes Flipping Punks, Non-Ethereum Projects And Discord With NFT Experts

EXCLUSIVE: 2021 NFT Recap On Big Brands, Apes Flipping Punks, Non-Ethereum Projects And Discord With NFT Experts

The year 2021 could go down as the year that NFTs became the talk of cryptocurrency and a favorite for many investors. This may be the start of a multiple year run or a one-time moment in the spotlight. read more
Buy Shares Of Rare Laser Eyes Bored Ape Yacht Club For $7: Here's How

Buy Shares Of Rare Laser Eyes Bored Ape Yacht Club For $7: Here's How

For many investors and collectors of non-fungible tokens, a Bored Ape Yacht Club may be out of reach with its rising valuation. Thanks to a fractional ownership company, investors can buy shares of a new, rare Bored Ape for $7 a share. Here’s the details. read more
Mutant Ape Yacht Club Lands Two $3.5M Serum Sales And One Epic Reveal Party

Mutant Ape Yacht Club Lands Two $3.5M Serum Sales And One Epic Reveal Party

One of the top ten non-fungible token projects by all-time sales volume generated quite the buzz this week with two huge sales and one epic reveal party. read more