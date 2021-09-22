fbpx

Is This Mysterious $17M Ethereum NFT Whale Actually Snoop Dogg?

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 22, 2021 8:31 am
Is This Mysterious $17M Ethereum NFT Whale Actually Snoop Dogg?

American rapper Snoop Dogg claims to be the NFT whale Cozomo de’ Medici with a collection worth $17 million.

What Happened: Snoop Dogg told his Twitter followers he was actually the pseudonymous NFT whale with a collection of valuable Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) NFTs that he had been acquiring since August.

It's worth noting that Cozomo’s rise to fame as an NFT investor took place without him revealing his celebrity status. It’s also worth noting that not much else has been officially announced since Snoop’s briefly worded tweet.

See Also: Snoop Dogg Prepares To Smoke A Dogge Coin With Elon Musk 'On Tha Moon' As His NFT Pieces Sell Fast

Followers of Cozomo were aware he would soon be making his true identity known, but most were in for a surprise when they discovered him to be Snoop Dogg.

“Shortly, as promised, I will dox from my personal account,” Cozomo declared earlier that day. “As my fame is considerable, the tweet will no doubt be discovered. Those who are curious to my identity will soon know it.”

“I buy it,” said DeFi and NFT investor DCinvestor on Twitter. “Snoop is smart AF (stayed relevant in rap game and industry for 30 years) and certainly knows Jason Derulo.”

DCinvestor was referring to a picture uploaded by Cozomo earlier this month, featuring singer and fellow NFT collector Jason Derulo.

At the time of writing, the Cozomo NFT collection included 9 Crypto Punks, of which the most valuable one was estimated to be worth around $4.6 million.

Since Monday, Snoop’s OpenSea wallet has been sent a series of random digital collectibles — ranging from a Michael Jackson Actor Punk to EtherChairs — from NFT investors in the space.

Photo: ©Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

