Snoop Dogg To Open Bored Ape NFT-Themed Dessert Restaurant

Rapper Snoop Dogg and Food Fighters Universe, a Los Angeles-based firm co-founded by Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo, and Phillip Huynh, have announced plans to build Dr. Bombay’s Sweet Exploration, an “immersive retail dessert experience.”

The team also has a fast-food joint called “Bored & Hungry” in Los Angeles, inspired by a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT.

Dr. Bombay is the name that Snoop (born Calvin Broadus Jr.) has given his Bored Ape Yacht Club avatar.

Announcing the newest member on the Food Fighters Universe team @SnoopDogg AKA Dr. Bombay

Bored & Hungry takes the same approach as the upcoming dessert shop. It features branding and decor inspired by Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs, owned by the restaurant’s creators.

Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most popular Ethereum ETH/USD NFT collections. The NFTs have collectively generated more than $2.1 billion in secondary market trading volume.

In April, BAYC saw its market value increase to almost $1 billion, as the trading volume rose by over 176%.

The Bored Apes Yacht Club collection currently has over 6,400 holders.

Last month, Snoop was one of the featured guests at VeeCon and shared some insight on how his agent and son helped turn him onto the value of NFTs for the future.

He has collaborated with projects such as The Sandbox SAND/USD on Ethereum and Clay Nation on Cardano ADA/USD. He also released NFTs based on the classic Nyan Cat meme.

