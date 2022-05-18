Is Imax Going To Offer A Cryptocurrency To Customers Just For Watching A Movie?

Movie lovers could be in for a treat in the future, with the potential to be rewarded just for going to the movies or watching a movie at home.

What Happened: IMAX Corporation IMAX filed a trademark recently that could reward people for watching movies at the company’s larger scale screen theaters or taking part in an at-home viewing experience.

Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben, of Gerben Law, highlighted a trademark filed by IMAX on May 11. The trademark covers “proof of watch” for movies.

“Computer software program which will verify live, in-home or virtual attendance of individuals at, or viewing by individuals of movies, concerts and other events and activities in the real and online virtual worlds,” the filing reads.

The trademark says it could reward and audit attendance and viewing of movies in theaters and at home.

Why It’s Important: The suggestion of rewarding movie watchers and the wording of proof of watch could translate to a cryptocurrency or non-fungible token connection. Proof of attendance is a popular term used for NFTs with exclusive collectibles for those who attend live events, Twitter Spaces, or Discord meetings.

Several movie companies have entered the NFT space, including AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.

AMC offered free NFTs to its shareholders and also partnered with Sony Group Corp SONY to offer free Spider-Man NFTs. The offering from AMC was a way to incentivize moviegoers to buy their tickets online ahead of a theatrical release and offered an incentive to choose AMC over rival movie theaters.

IMAX partnered with The Walt Disney Company DIS in November on an at-home viewing experience. The Imax Enhanced partnership coincided with the anniversary of the Disney+ streaming platform and may have led to more households seeing the benefit of IMAX enhanced viewing experiences.

IMAX ended the recent first quarter with 1,690 IMAX theaters in 87 countries.

Price Action: IMAX shares were down 2.55% to $15.70 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.