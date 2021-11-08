Imax Comes To Living Rooms With Disney+ Partnership: What Investors Should Know

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is partnering with a leading movie theater company to enhance the at-home viewing experience for consumers.

What Happened: Disney is partnering with Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) to offer a new experience for at-home viewing.

Imax’s Expanded Aspect Ratio, which offers up to 26% more screen picture compared to traditional widescreen formats, will be offered to consumers.

The partnership will see 13 Marvel movies available to Disney Plus subscribers beginning Nov. 12, in celebration of Disney Plus Day.

Disney becomes the first major streaming service to offer Imax Enhanced features for consumers at home.

The move also coincides with the Disney Plus premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings,” which hits the streaming service on Nov. 12, the two year anniversary of Disney Plus.

Other titles offered under the Disney and Imax partnership are “Iron Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.”

Why It’s Important: Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Disney+ streaming platform with several big marketing pushes and promotions.

The company is launching non-fungible tokens for several owned properties that will come with free streaming memberships.

Disney also announced a new $1.99-per-month promo for Disney+ for new and returning subscribers.

Imax has partnered with Marvel Studios dating back to 2010. Marvel movies on Imax screens have grossed $1.6 billion globally, which makes the Marvel Cinematic Universe the top-grossing franchise in Imax history.

Disney ended the third quarter with 116 million subscribers. The company reports its fourth-quarter financial results and a new subscriber figure on Nov. 10 after the market close.

The partnership could help Imax monetize its technology to streaming partners as consumer interest shifts in viewing habits. Disney could get a boost to subscriber figures with a concentration on the at-home movie viewing experience.

DIS, IMAX Price Action: DIS shares were up 0.98% at $177.46 Monday morning.

IMAX shares were down 0.92% at $20.56.