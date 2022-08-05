This Obscure Stock's 5-Year Return Makes Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Ford And Starbucks Look Forgettable

Vertex Energy Inc VTNR is one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., and over the past five years has produced marked returns for investors.
In fact, Vertex Energy stock’s five-year return has handily outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and EV stocks over the past year: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, Tesla Inc TSLA, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Ford Motor Company F and Starbucks Corporation SBUX.
Vertex Energy is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The company provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the U.S.
Among a number of services, Vertex Energy collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators, aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Vertex Energy was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Here's how the returns break down from August 2017 to the present:
- Bitcoin is up from $3,874.00 to $23,005.30 for a return of 493.84%
- Ethereum Classic is up from $15.35 to $37.33 for a return of 143.19%
- Tesla is up from $71.57 to $925.90 for a return of 1,193.70%
- Apple is up from $39.37 to $163.90 for a return of 316.30%
- Microsoft is up from $72.50 to $280.61 for a return of 287.05%
- Amazon is up from $48.40 to $140.92 for a return of 191.17%
- Ford is up from $10.77 to $15.24 for a return of 41.50%
- Starbucks is up from $53.18 to $85.91 for a return of 61.55%
And finally, Vertex Energy is up from $0.98 to $13.46 for a return of 1,273.47%.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.