The Dogecoin DOGE/USD community has taken stock of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk picking up over a 9% stake in Twitter Inc TWTR. The development has stirred expectations, demands, and speculation among the Shibes. Here’s what’s on their radar.

DOGE Tips: Tipping in DOGE is a long-standing demand of the community. In February, a petition was circulated to get Twitter to enable DOGE tips, with the meme coin's co-creator Billy Markus saying it was the “OG tipping cryptocurrency.” Twitter users currently can send tips in Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, but can only do so in DOGE through third-party bots.

With Musk — a well-known DOGE advocate — on the Twitter board, the clamor is only growing.

Scammers Begone: Musk agreed with Markus earlier this year that cryptocurrency scam activity needs to be fixed on Twitter. At the time, the entrepreneur said, “This has been broken for a long time.”

When Twitter rolled out non-fungible token profile images, Musk said the company should focus on more important things.

In 2021, $2 million in cryptocurrency was stolen through giveaway scams. Musk has been impersonated in several instances, the most recent instance happening last month when one asked for DOGE and other cryptocurrencies.

As for spam, Markus recently said a 1 DOGE fee for tagging someone on Twitter could fix the issue. Another user came up with a similar approach to deal with scammers and copycats.

Doge Mascot In Hashtag: Twitter community wants a Dogecoin symbol hashtag on the platform, just like there is one for Bitcoin. Markus, responding to one such demand in February, joked “you gotta pay a million bucks a year for it.”

Now that Musk can have his say on Twitter’s board, some want him to act on this issue.

Verified Profiles For Community: Important Twitter handles related to the Dogecoin community remain unverified. Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn), and Dogecoin Developers (@dogecoin_devs) are just some examples.

DOGE-oriented handle, Mishaboar, recently noted that tipping bots are using Twitter in a way that was not intended. While the platform began allowing verification for "good" bots in late 2021, there is still no such clarity if it will be extended for tipping bots.

No Expectations At All: Markus this week told Benzinga he didn’t have any expectations about Musk’s appointment to the Twitter board.

“Whatever he [Musk] thinks is best in general, and any dogecoin stuff would be an unexpected bonus but I would not expect anything," Markus said.

Twitter has already implied it will not reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s account. While Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has welcomed Musk, calling him a “passionate believer and intense critic” of the platform, the company has said its policy decisions were not determined by board members or shareholders.

