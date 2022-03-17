Watch Out: This Verified Elon Musk Twitter Profile Asking For Dogecoin Is A Scam

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he is working on the third iteration of his “Master Plan” but a scam artist is also hard at work capitalizing on the announcement.

What Happened: A fraudulent, but blue-tick sporting, Twitter handle using the same profile photo as the Tesla CEO shared links to a cryptocurrency giveaway scam.

Screenshot Of A Twitter Handle Pretending To Be Elon Musk Interacting With The Real Tesla CEO

The Imposter Account Lists Its Location As Lebanon And Appears To Belong To The Journalist Mahmoud Ghazayel

The links lead to a fraudulent “SpaceX” page which features a “Biggest Giveaway Crypto Of $100,000,000.”

Screenshot Of The Scam Crypto Giveaway Page

The page asks people to send Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to certain wallets and in exchange double the money would be returned.

See Also: Top 5 Bitcoin and Crypto Scams

Why It Matters: The BTC wallet shared by the imposter recorded eight transactions at press time and contained 0.02921055 BTC ($1,197.87).

The scammer’s DOGE spanned 24 transactions and held 134,057.40 DOGE ($15,811.49). The ETH wallet had a balance of 1.38 ETH ($3,817.61).

Musk and DOGE co-creator Billy Markus said last month that Twitter needs to take urgent action against cryptocurrency scams.

Scammers made nearly $8 billion from global investors in cryptocurrency-related rug pulls and other scams.

Read Next: $124M Crypto Scam? SEC Charges Sibling Founders Of Ethereum-Based Coin