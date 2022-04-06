Billy Markus, co-creator of Dogecoin DOGE/USD, doesn’t have any major expectations for DOGE following Elon Musk’s new seat on the Twitter Inc. TWTR board.

What Happened: DOGE rallied 11% on Tuesday after news broke that the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO would join Twitter’s board of directors.

“Looking forward to working with Parag and Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” said Musk in an online exchange with Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal.

yeah so this is good news — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 5, 2022

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus commented on the Twitter exchange, calling the development “good news.”

When asked if he expected any Dogecoin-centric integrations to come from Musk’s new role at the Twitter board, Markus said he did not have any, especially about the meme-based cryptocurrency he helped create in 2013.

“Oh, I don’t have any expectations, especially about dogecoin - whatever he thinks is best in general, and any dogecoin stuff would be an unexpected bonus but i would not expect anything,” said Markus to Benzinga.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Markus proposed a potential fix for crypto spam bots using DOGE.

also the idea of someone getting so triggered that they have to pay you to insult you is amusing to me — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 6, 2022

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.16 at press time. The coin was still up 6% over the past 24 hours despite the wider crypto market recording a 3.2% decline over the same period.