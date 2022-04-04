These 5 Bored Ape Yacht Club Members Won Or Were Nominated For Grammys

The 64th Grammy Awards aired on Sunday and featured performances and wins from a diverse mix of genres and artists. One group particularly well represented was the community of a popular non-fungible token collection.

What Happened: Airing on CBS, a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA, the Grammy Awards highlighted the year’s best in music across multiple genres and categories. The event was hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, owned by MGM Resorts International MGM.

Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs were among those nominated with five different artists represented across the awards.

Nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards that also own Bored Apes are:

Nas

Justin Bieber

Richard Vagner

Lil Baby

Mike Shinoda

Among the winners were Richard Vagner, Lil Baby and Mike Shinoda.

Lil Baby won Best Melodic Rap Performance for his work with Kanye West and The Weeknd on the song “Hurricane.”

Mike Shindoa won Best Remixed Recording for “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix).”

Vagner, who previously was a guest on Benzinga’s The Roadmap, was also a winner of a Grammy Award. Vagner is the creator of Spoiled Banana Society, a NFT collection connecting fantasy sports to the world of NFTs.

I just won a Grammy … 🎻🏆 — RichardVagner.eth 🎻 (@RichVagner) April 4, 2022

Why It’s Important: Bored Ape Yacht Club has become one of the biggest and most well-known NFT collections of all-time. The collection has attracted the likes of celebrities, athletes and musicians.

The list of musicians that own Bored Apes includes Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Post Malone, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, Timbaland, Marshmello, Rich the Kid, Future, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and recently Madonna. This could mean that the Bored Apes are well represented every year at the Grammy Awards.

The wide range of artists represented by the community also could help provide exclusive concerts at annual events and bring continued utility to those who hold a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

ApeDAO recently launched the ApeCoin APE, creating another way for investors to get involved in the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem.

Nas was one of several investors who recently valued Bored Ape parent Yuga Labs at a $4 billion valuation. Nas previously invested in both Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets HOOD before the companies went public.

Price Action: ApeCoin is down 6% to $11.65 on Monday.

The floor price on Bored Ape Yacht Club is 110.69 Ethereum ETH/USD at the time of writing.