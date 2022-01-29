Justin Bieber Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For 500 ETH: Here Are The Details

byChris Katje
January 29, 2022 5:39 pm
Justin Bieber Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For 500 ETH: Here Are The Details

A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT sold for $1.3 million on Saturday, and the owner of the NFT is one of the world's most well-known celebrities.

What Happened: Bored Ape Yacht Club #3001 sold for 500 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on Saturday, the equivalent of $1,311,170 based on the $2,622.34 price of ETH at the time of writing.

The non-fungible token was bought by an OpenSea account called JustinBieberNFTs, believed to be owned by Justin Bieber. The account is the owner of several inBetweeners NFTs including the one that is the profile picture of Bieber on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

The OpenSea account owns over 100 NFTs, including recent purchases of well-known NFT projects such as Doodles, CloneX and World of Women. A World of Women NFT was purchased for 16 ETH Saturday. The Doodles NFT was purchased for 13 ETH Saturday. The CloneX NFTs were previously purchased for 49.99 and 50 ETH.

Bored Ape Yacht #3001 is not a rare Ape, which left many on Twitter questioning the large purchase price.

The Ape ranks as the #9777 rarest on Rarity Tools, with the following traits:

Punk Blue Background (12% of Apes)

Black T (3%)

Sad Eyes (6%)

Dark Brown Fur (4%)

Bored Unshaven Mouth (16%)

The 500 ETH purchase price was the seventh-highest amount of the cryptocurrency paid for a Bored Ape, according to OpenSea.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs 

Why It’s Important: Bieber becomes the latest celebrity to purchase a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Prior to his purchase, Bored Ape passed a floor price of 100 ETH on Saturday. At the time of writing, the floor price of Bored Apes stood at 104 ETH.

Bieber has the second most Twitter followers with 114.2 million, trailing only former President Barack Obama (130.6 million). Bieber has an NFT as his profile picture, and changing it to his recently purchased Bored Ape could increase the brand exposure for the already popular NFT collection.

In 2021, Bored Ape Yacht Club hosted an exclusive party for holders with appearances by musicians and comedians. Could the 2022 event feature an appearance and performance by Justin Bieber?

As Bieber himself would say, “I will never say never.”

Photo: Courtesy of iloveJB123 on Flickr

