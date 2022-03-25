Madonna 'Finally' Enters The Metaverse: Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For $470K'

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 24, 2022 10:41 pm
Madonna 'Finally' Enters The Metaverse: Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For $470K'

The “Queen of Pop” has become the latest celebrity to jump on the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) bandwagon.

What Happened: In an Instagram post on Thursday, American singer Madonna revealed she had purchased her very own BAYC NFT. 

“I finally entered the metaverse,” said Madonna. “My very own Ape! What should I name her?”

The singer revealed she used MoonPay’s concierge service to assist her with the purchase.

 

The Ape in Madonna’s post fits the description of Bored Ape #4988, which was sold on Mar. 16 for 180 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or $462,800.

 

The singer reportedly paid 105% more than the collection floor and 57% more than the adjusted floor price to secure the NFT.

 Madonna appears to have photoshopped the cigarette out of the cartoon ape’s mouth and changed the background color from orange to blue when uploading the image to social media.

 The singer joins a list of celebrities who have recently acquired their own BAYC NFTs, including Justin Bieber who bought his first Ape for $1.3 million, and Eminem who spent $460,000 worth of ETH on the purchase earlier this year.

Price Action: The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s native token ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) is down by 6% in the last 24 hours. APE has rallied by 50% over a seven-day period. ETH was trading at $3,122, up 0.41% in the last day, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Pascal Mannearts via Wikimedia

