Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Reveals More Details About Metaverse

Shiba Inu SHIB developers have revealed more details about an upcoming metaverse centered around the Ethereum ETH/USD-based token often dubbed as a Dogecoin DOGE/USD killer.

What Happened: In a blog post on Wednesday, the coin's developers said “SHIB: The Metaverse" will have over 100,000 plot lands, some of which will remain locked.

In the introductory phase, 36,431 plots of land will be unlocked and four districts (Growth District, Defense District, Technology District, and the Currencies District) will be revealed.

The plots are divided into four tiers namely — ”Silver Fur,” “Gold Tail,” “Platinum Paw,” and “Diamond Teeth.” Prices for the tiers range from 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH.

The developers said they decided to use Ethereum instead of SHIB for the ecosystem as it was a "neutral coin" that can later be sold into stablecoins to pay all sources.

Why It Matters: The blog said purchasing metaverse land is not just an “isolated investment” but rather a way to be the project in the short, mid, and long-term.

The developers said the project’s ecosystem continues to grow and implementations like the Layer 2 Shibarium and SHI, the Shiba Ecosystem stablecoin, will be introduced this year.

Details on the Metaverse were first released in February. On Wednesday, it was announced the Metaverse and future expansion of projects will take place on the SHIB.io domain. The portal is set to become active in the upcoming days, as per the project.

SHIB, Doge Killer (LEASH) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) will all play a role in the upcoming metaverse as various phases roll out.

