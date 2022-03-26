If You Purchased $100 Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin Each Time It Was Listed By A Major Exchange, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 26, 2022 9:37 am
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme coin that is sometimes pitched as a "Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer." The token is the fifteenth largest coin by market cap, according to CoinMarketCap data.

SHIB, an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based project, was created anonymously by a person or persons who call themselves Ryoshi. The coin came to the fore in August 2020 and was listed by a number of major cryptocurrency exchanges in the following year.

On May 10, 2021, SHIB was listed by Binance. On the same day, FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried announced SHIB deposits and withdrawals were open.

SHIB launched on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) platform later on Sep.16.

The Investment: If an investor picked up $100 worth of SHIB each time it was listed by these three major exchanges, here’s how much they would have at press time when SHIB traded 1.7% lower over 24 hours at $0.0000245.​​

Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Coins Obtained Current Worth Percentage Change
May 10, 2021 (Binance) $100 $0.0000225 2,854,695.975 $69.94 -30.06%
May, 10, 2021 (FTX) $100 $0.0000225 2,854,695.975 $69.94 -30.06%
Sept.16, 2021 (Coinbase) $100 $0.000008587 11,645,510.66 $285.315 185.32%

The $300 investment by the investor would be worth be $425.195 today, a respectable gain of 41.73%.

What’s Going On With Shiba Inu? Shiba Inu has declined 28.4% since 2022 began. So far, in the week, it has gained 5.6%.

Shiba Inu saw an uptick in the rate of token burn recently. Data from Shiba Inu burn data service indicates that the rate of burn rose by nearly 6,700% over the preceding 24 hours leading up to March 14.

In another development, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMC) began accepting SHIB for online payments ahead of schedule.

