Shiba Inu To Release 99,000 Plots Of Land In Metaverse, Doge Killer Holders To Get First Access

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 23, 2022 3:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu To Release 99,000 Plots Of Land In Metaverse, Doge Killer Holders To Get First Access

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer” — plans to release 99,000 plots of land in Shiberse, a codename for the cryptocurrency’s upcoming Metaverse.

What Happened: The virtual real estate will be released in different phases, the project behind the token said during a Shiba Inu AMA event hosted by Watcher Guru on Tuesday.

35,000 plots of land will be released in the first phase during a 10-day event and be sold through a bidding system, where Doge Killer (CRYPTO: LEASH) token holders would get first access to purchase the lands.

The second batch of plots would be open for purchase to everyone and not just Leash holders. Investors will need to purchase the lands using Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

There are three different tokens native to Shiba Inu’s platform: Shiba Inu, Doge Killer and Bone ShibaSwap (CRYPTO: BONE).

Shiba Inu also announced the launch of a "burn portal" during the same event, saying the network would conduct coin burns through its own burn gateway, instead of relying just on prominent community members.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why It Matters: Shiba Inu said earlier this month that Shiba Lands, the “lands” inside the Shiba Inu Metaverse, will be available for purchase/auction soon.

The Metaverse foray by Shiba Inu is part of a larger trend by meme coins to see more utility.

Baby Doge Coin — another meme cryptocurrency — hinted last week that it is making its foray into the metaverse.

Shiba Inu is the fourteenth largest coin by market capitalization, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Price Action: Shiba Inu is up 5.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00002509 at press time.

Read Next: This Play-To-Earn Meme Coin Is Up Over 290% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Trading 11% Higher Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Trading 11% Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 11% higher at $0.12 in the early hours of Friday morning.  read more
Dogecoin By Far Most Popular Crypto For Tipping In History, Co-Creator Says As He Appeals For Inclusion In Twitter Tip Jar

Dogecoin By Far Most Popular Crypto For Tipping In History, Co-Creator Says As He Appeals For Inclusion In Twitter Tip Jar

Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator is appealing to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to expand the latter’s tip jar options. read more
This Knockoff Coin Which Calls Shiba Inu Its 'Meme Father' Is Up Over 290% Today

This Knockoff Coin Which Calls Shiba Inu Its 'Meme Father' Is Up Over 290% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded lower on Thursday evening along with some other major cryptocurrencies. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunged 15% to $0.11 in the early hours of Thursday as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced military action against Ukraine. read more