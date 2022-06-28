ñol

This Oil Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Apple, Microsoft, Bitcoin And Ethereum

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 9:23 AM | 1 min read

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is a global leader in hydrocarbon exploration, and over the past year, treated investors to eye-popping returns.

Since June 2021, Occidental stock’s 1-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV stocks and cryptocurrencies: Tesla Inc TSLA, Lucid Group Inc LCID, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFTBitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Occidental is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2021, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,174 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021 at a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2021 to the present: 

  • Tesla is up from $688.72 to $734.76 for a return of 6.68%
  • Lucid is down from $27.00 to $18.39 for a return of -31.89%
  • Apple is up from $134.78 to $141.66 for a return of 5.10%
  • Microsoft is down from $268.72 to $264.89 for a return of -1.43%
  • Bitcoin is down from $34,439.20 to $20,947.40 for a return of -39.27%
  • Ethereum is up from $2,083.79 to $1,221.72 for a return of -41.37%

And finally, Occidental Petroleum is up from $31.24 to $58.90 for a return of 88.54%

