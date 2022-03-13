If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

byChris Katje
March 13, 2022 8:22 am
Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order.

Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office.

What Happened: Biden signed an executive order last week “to establish the first-ever comprehensive federal digital assets strategy for the United States.”

The executive order was put in place to establish cryptocurrency regulation.

“An American approach to digital assets is one that encourages innovation but mitigates the risks to customers, investors, and businesses, broader financial stability, and the environment,” the White House said after the order was signed.

The new executive order did not announce what regulations would take place in the cryptocurrency sector, leaving many to question what it could mean going forward.

Cryptocurrencies have been volatile over the last year during Biden’s time in office. The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and more recently an invasion of Ukraine by Russia have led to spikes in the price of several of the top cryptocurrencies.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About President Joe Biden

Investing $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin: Biden was elected to the presidency in November 2020 and was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021.

Here is a look at how $100 investments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have performed during the time Biden has been the president.

Starting Prices (Jan. 20, 2021)

  • Bitcoin: $36,378.33
  • Ethereum: $1,405.74
  • Dogecoin: $0.0092

Current Price (Mar. 12, 2022)

  • Bitcoin: $39,134.07
  • Ethereum: $2,589.87
  • Dogecoin: $0.1155

Here’s how much the $100 investments would be worth today:

  • Bitcoin: $105.66
  • Ethereum: $184.24
  • Dogecoin: $1,255.44

The total $300 investment on Jan. 20, 2021 would be worth $1,545.34 today, representing a return of 415% in a little over a year.

Photo: Courtesy of jlhervàs on Flickr

