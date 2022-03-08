Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Muted, Weighed Down By Russia-Ukraine War — But This Crypto Remains Unstoppable

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 8, 2022 5:28 am
Waves (WAVES), the coin of a project that allows users to launch their own tokens, soared 28% higher at $24.08 at press time over 24 hours. The ascent of Waves took place even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) remained depressed.

Waves Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 28.7%
24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 27.8%
24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 29.3%
7-day 40.9%
30-day 132.6%

YTD performance

 60%

Why Is It Moving? The global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.4% to $1.7 trillion at press time, but that did not deter the rise in WAVE prices.

Major coins remained traded lower after Russia-Ukraine talks made little progress on Monday. Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA, said that the apex coin “remains vulnerable to selling pressures if equities can’t stay above the lows made at the end of February.”

Waves was the top gainer among cryptocurrencies last week as it rose nearly 57%. The Sasha Ivanov-founded project’s coin is also the best year-to-date gainer among the crypto pack. It has risen nearly 60% in the period.

On Monday, Ivanov tweeted that the total value locked on Vires.finance — a WAVES-based decentralized non-custodial liquidity protocol — touched $1 billion again. 

Waves has been rising lately on the back of a blockchain-agnostic Metaverse, the establishment of a new partnership with token bridge Allbridge and the project’s migration to Ver 2.0. 

