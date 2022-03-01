This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Waves (WAVES), a cryptocurrency founded by Ukrainian-born scientist Alexander Ivanov — also known as Sasha Ivanov — spiked 41.5% to $17.23, according to CoinMarketCap data.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|41.8%
|24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
|23.8%
|24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
|26.85%
|7-day
|104.95%
|30-day
|76.45%
YTD performance
|13.8%
Why Is It Moving? Waves was buoyant alongside other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap spiked 11.35% to $1.9 trillion.
This month, Waves said that the total value locked in the 1.0 version of its network stood at $2 billion and 80% of the tokens were locked in staking. At press time, the TVL stood at $1.56 billion, as per data from DeFi Llama.
10.02.22 stands for the start of big move for #Waves ! It's time to reveal what's to come in 2022https://t.co/n0JtTRradB
— Waves (1 ➝ 2) (@wavesprotocol) February 10, 2022
The project announced Waves 2.0, which it said was the “ultimate platform for developers, creators, and millions of users.” Waves said it is building a multi-nuclei structure. The project said that the development of its highly scalable and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible network will begin this spring.
EVM is a computation engine that behaves like a decentralized computer. It underpins smart contract deployment on Ethereum .
“While the next version of the protocol is underway, the Waves Community will continue to enjoy new infrastructure integrations and DeFi features, including DAOs, next-gen DeFi protocols, launchpads, and flagship NFT marketplaces,” the project said.
Waves Chatter: On Monday, Ivanov underscored his Ukrainian roots on Twitter and called for peace.
I am from Zaporozhye, Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/NwsYRztjr0
— Sasha Ivanov (1 ➝ 2) (@sasha35625) February 27, 2022
The Waves founder also tweeted that when the dust has settled in 20-30 years' time, “we’ll have a global [DAO] to govern humanity.”
Once the dust has settled (in 20-30 years) we’ll have a global #DAO to govern humanity.
— Sasha Ivanov (1 ➝ 2) (@sasha35625) February 28, 2022
