This 'Russian Ethereum' Spiked 56% Last Week Even As Bitcoin And Other Major Coins Struggled

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 7, 2022 3:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This 'Russian Ethereum' Spiked 56% Last Week Even As Bitcoin And Other Major Coins Struggled

The token associated with Waves (WAVES), a project that allows users to launch custom tokens, soared nearly 57% last week even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell. 

Top Gainers of Week Ending March 6 (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High
Waves (WAVES) +56.8% $41.33 On May 4, 2021 -55.1%
THORChain (RUNE) +30.2% $21.26 On May. 19, 2021 -78.3%
Chiliz (CHZ) +18.8% $0.8915 On March 13, 2021 -77.4%
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) +14.6% $20.42 On Jan. 16, 2022 -51%
Celo (CELO) +11.6% $10.66 On Aug 30, 2021 -75%
Anchor Protocol (ANC) +11.4% $8.31 On March 19, 2021 -50.4%

See Also: How To Buy (WAVES) Waves?

Why Waves Rose? On Friday, Puzzle Swap, an automated market maker based on mega pools, announced a megapool for “true Waves fans.”

The launch of a blockchain-agnostic Metaverse, establishment of a new partnership with token bridge Allbridge and the project’s migration to Ver 2.0 have all played significant roles in Waves’ rise last week.

Waves was also added by Binance as a collateral asset by Binance, the largest spot exchange by volume last week. 

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the project’s founder Sasha Ivanov reminded his Twitter followers that he was from Zaporozhye, Ukraine.

Some Twitter users have termed Waves as the “Russian Ethereum” and have noted its appreciation during the crisis.

Read Next: As If 'Kimchi Premium' Wasn't Enough, Russia's SWIFT Cancellation Leads To Eye-Popping 'Vodka Premium' For Bitcoin

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

As If 'Kimchi Premium' Wasn't Enough, Russia's SWIFT Cancellation Leads To Eye-Popping 'Vodka Premium' For Bitcoin

As If 'Kimchi Premium' Wasn't Enough, Russia's SWIFT Cancellation Leads To Eye-Popping 'Vodka Premium' For Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gained a whopping 40% premium on Russian markets, as more people in the country turn to popular cryptocurrencies in the wake of global financial sanctions against their country over its invasion of Ukraine.  read more
This DeFi Coin Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

This DeFi Coin Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

BarnBridge (CRYPTO: BOND) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Gets Entrenched — Why Investors Need To Brace Themselves For A Rollercoaster Week

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Gets Entrenched — Why Investors Need To Brace Themselves For A Rollercoaster Week

Bitcoin traded in the negative territory through the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 4% to $1.8 trillion. read more
Why This Analyst Says Bitcoin Will Reach $50,000 By End Of March

Why This Analyst Says Bitcoin Will Reach $50,000 By End Of March

On Friday, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) broke below the $42,000 level to a low of $38,805.85. The sudden drop occurred after the apex crypto had been building upward momentum for the previous week. read more