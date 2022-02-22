Axie Infinity Passes $4B In Lifetime Sales: Here's Why That's Important

One of the most popular non-fungible token collections has passed an important milestone.

What Happened: Blockchain-based video game Axie Infinity recently passed the $4 billion sales volume milestone.

The play-to-earn game from Sky Mavis was launched in 2018 and surged in popularity in 2021 with the rise of interest and valuations attributed to NFTs.

The $4 billion milestone comes less than five months after hitting the $2 billion sales volume milestone.

Reports show there are 166,870 Axies in the game with 45,276 owners of at least one Axie NFT. The average Axie NFT sells for $198.77 at the time of writing.

The marketplace has seen more than 1.9 million transactions.

Why It’s Important: The Axie Infinity hosted marketplace ranks third with $4.14 billion in sales volume. Axie trails only OpenSea ($21.85 billion) and LookRare ($16.85 billion).

The Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) in-game currency surged in price in 2021 and now trades at $48.82. The token has traded between $1.11 and $165.37 over the last 52 weeks.

The project ranks first all-time in sales volume for NFT collections according to CryptoSlam, beating out CryptoPunks ($2.06 billion) and Bored Ape Yacht Club ($1.36 billion).

Axie Infinity ranked sixth on last week’s top 10 NFTs by sales volume with a 40% week-over-week drop.

Axie recently announced a partnership with Bit2Me to grow the brand and players in Southern Europe and Latin America.

Photo: Courtesy Axie Infinity