Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Azuki Tops List, NFT Worlds, Mfers, Edenhorde, Tasty Bones, 3Landers Join Top Ten

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Azuki: $33.7 million, +47.0%

$33.7 million, +47.0% NFT Worlds: $27.1 million, +171.8%

$27.1 million, +171.8% Mfers: $23.2 million, +48.6

$23.2 million, +48.6 Edenhorde: $20.5 million, +734.5%

$20.5 million, +734.5% Crabada: $20.3 million, +13.9%

$20.3 million, +13.9% Axie Infinity: $20.0 million, -40.0%

$20.0 million, -40.0% Tasty Bones: $18.0 million, +100.3%

$18.0 million, +100.3% Bored Ape Yacht Club: $17.4 million, -35.9%

$17.4 million, -35.9% 3Landers: $16.4 million, N/A

$16.4 million, N/A CloneX: $15.1 million, -27.7%

Related Link: OpenSea Investigating Rumors Of NFT Exploit, Supseccts Phising Attack

What Happened: Last week’s top ten looks quite different from the previous week, with five names staying on the list and five newcomers joining the top ten.

Azuki moved up to top the list and now has a floor price of 12.49 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

NFT Worlds makes an entrance on the list at second place and a triple digit increase in sales volume. The 10,000 NFT collection has a floor price of 17.49 ETH at the time of writing.

The project is in the same vein as The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) and Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) and offers limitless multiplayer worlds that are compatible with Minecraft, a bestselling game owned by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Mfers saw a big gain on the week and have a floor price at 4.59 ETH at the time of writing.

Edenhorde was the biggest gainer of the week in the top ten list. The project sold out on Feb. 16 and had its reveal on Feb. 18. There are four tribes within the Edenhorde NFT collection and multiple stories coming that will include additional NFTs to holders.

Tasty Bones is just over a week old and has seen strong interest and valuation for the collection of 4,999 skeleton-themed NFTs.

Bored Ape Yacht Club, ConeX and Axie Infinity all remained in the top ten for the week but saw week-over-week declines in sales volume.

Crabada, a play-to-earn NFT game, showed strength with back-to-back weeks on the top ten sales volume list. The NFTs are built on the Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) blockchain.

Outside the top ten, NBA Top Shot and Coolman’s Universe saw strong weekly gains and ranked in the top twenty.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr