Coinbase Extends Bitcoin Giveaway To Existing Users After Superbowl Fame: How To Enter

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is extending what it calls its “biggest sweeps ever” — a giveaway of $3 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: The cryptocurrency trading platform says its existing users can opt-in before 11:59 p.m. PST on Feb. 27 to participate.

Attention Coinbase Users📢 We’re grateful to the people who have helped us get here. To show our appreciation we're giving away $3M in BTC to *current* Coinbase customers. Enter here for a chance to win https://t.co/C2FH5DobaE pic.twitter.com/aGDohJTHH3 — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022

A quick note about security because it’s super important to us … The only way to be eligible for our $15 BTC giveaway is to sign up for a Coinbase account by following this link → https://t.co/fKHisXZJJc If it didn’t come from us it could be a scam. — Coinbase (@coinbase) February 14, 2022

There will be three winners of $1 million, as per the terms of the sweepstakes.

Earlier on Sunday, Coinbase featured a QR code in its Super Bowl advertisement that crashed the company’s app; it spent $14 million on the promotion.

Coinbase enables users to trade in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) among other offerings.

Price Action: On Friday, Coinbase shares closed 5% lower at $194.53. At press time, Bitcoin traded 0.8% lower at $41,932.81 over 24 hours.

