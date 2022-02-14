Coinbase Extends Bitcoin Giveaway To Existing Users After Superbowl Fame: How To Enter

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 13, 2022 10:57 pm
Coinbase Extends Bitcoin Giveaway To Existing Users After Superbowl Fame: How To Enter

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is extending what it calls its “biggest sweeps ever” — a giveaway of $3 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). 

What Happened: The cryptocurrency trading platform says its existing users can opt-in before 11:59 p.m. PST on Feb. 27 to participate.

There will be three winners of $1 million, as per the terms of the sweepstakes.

Earlier on Sunday, Coinbase featured a QR code in its Super Bowl advertisement that crashed the company’s app; it spent $14 million on the promotion.

Coinbase enables users to trade in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) among other offerings.

Price Action: On Friday, Coinbase shares closed 5% lower at $194.53. At press time, Bitcoin traded 0.8% lower at $41,932.81 over 24 hours.

Read Next: McDonald's Big Dogecoin Announcement, In Response To Elon Musk? Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…

