Uhhhhhh, Can't Spend Your Dogecoins At McDonald's? You Can Spend Them Here

byAJ Fabino
February 15, 2022 9:29 am
On Sunday, McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) sent a tweet suggesting “something is coming” featuring a photo of what looked to be a blurred image of an M-ATV style vehicle, and an even blurrier image of what looks like the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) logo.

Th news sent Dogecoin up nearly 8% to $0.1569, leading investors to believe in a potential partnership with McDonald's where the fast-food company would accept Dogecoin as payment. However, when the secretive ad aired during the Super Bowl, it left Dogecoin fans disappointed, as it did not feature the Shiba-Inu at all.

See Also: McDonald's Big Dogecoin Announcement, In Response To Elon Musk? Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…

While you can’t spend your Dogecoins on McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets right now, here is a list of some restaurants and businesses that do accept the dog-themed currency.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): The worldwide coffee restaurant chain, now allows you to pay via Dogecoin. It has been done via a payment app – SPEDN by Flexa, which uses the Flexa payment gateway.

Subway: Since 2013 there were two Subway locations catering to the needs of the crypto community. One was in Moscow, Russia while another was in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which became particularly famous after being featured on Coindesk.

Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN): The supermarket chain announced in 201 it's also partnered with Flexa, the world’s leading digital payment platform to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. 

Regal Cinemas: One of the newest businesses to accept Dogecoin, Regal Cinemas is competing with investor-favorite AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) by accepting the Shiba Inu-themed crypto as payment.

