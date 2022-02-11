NFL All Day: Here's The Details On The NFT Packs From NBA Top Shot Parent Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs is launching packs of NFL NFTs in closed beta and celebrated the NFL Playoffs with several drops of moments from the big games. Here are the details on the recent pack drops from the company.

What Happened: Dapper Labs has released several packs of its NFL All Day series, a collection it announced would be coming back in September.

The project is still in closed beta, giving only those who signed up for the early waitlist access to pack drops.

Similar to the queue for NBA Top Shot, when the packs go live everyone is given a random place in line and only a certain number of packs are sold.

A Conference Championship pack drop on Feb. 4 featured moments of top players such as Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase and Aaron Donald. A total of 42,204 packs were offered with each holding three moments. The majority (34,240) of packs had three common moments. Some packs (7,775) featured two common moments and one rare moment. A select few (189) packs had two common moments and one legendary moment.

Dapper released a pack drop on Jan. 28 that featured moments from the Divisional Round NFL Playoff games. Moments featured Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and more. Each pack contained three moments.

What’s Next: The newest pack drop comes from Dapper Labs was on Friday, Feb. 11 and features moments from the 2021 regular season. The moments center on players that played in the Pro Bowl and some top rookies from the season.

Included in the packs are moments from Patrick Mahomes, Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson. Fans will be interested to learn that Mac Jones' first touchdown pass thrown from Week 1 is featured as a moment. T.J. Watt’s single-season sack record for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 is a moment in this pack series. Recently retired Tom Brady breaking the NFL completion record is also a moment in the pack series.

There are 45,000 Pro Bowlers/Top Rookies packs available at a cost of $59 each with three moments in each pack.

There is no marketplace for NFL All Day users to buy and sell moments at the time of writing.

The launch of NFL All Day follows the success of the NBA Top Shot collection from Dapper Labs, which includes pack drops, a marketplace to buy and sell moments, and interactive fantasy basketball-style games.

Watch below to see a rare moment from the Conference Championship pack series pulled live on Benzinga’s NFT show “The Roadmap.”