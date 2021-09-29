NFL NFTs Coming From NBA Top Shot Parent Dapper Labs: What You Need To Know

One of the most successful NFT projects of ever remains NBA Top Shot, which allows users to collect and trade digital video moments of National Basketball Association plays.

Top Shot parent Dapper Labs has been sharing lots of news recently and dropped huge non-fungible token news Wednesday morning.

What Happened: Dapper Labs announced a partnership with the National Football League and National Football League Player’s Association.

Under the partnership, Dapper Labs will provide “a new way to collect the game” with NFT non-fungible tokens.

Dapper Labs will offer NFTs of top in-game moments from the current NFL season. Plans also call for the creation of NFTs from NFL history, a similar strategy NBA Top Shot has planned for future growth.

NFL NFTs will be sold via packs similar to NBA Top Shot. Fans will be able to buy packs upon release and use the company’s marketplace to buy and sell individual moments.

“We’ve been really excited by some of the gamification elements that they’re just starting to bring to the table with NBA Top Shot and we really want to bring that to prominence with our NFL product,” OneTeam Partners Chief Product Officer Henry Lowenfels said.

OneTeam Partners is the licensing partner of the NFLPA.

Related Link: NBA Top Shot Launching Live NFTs At NBA Summer Games: What Investors Should Know

Why It’s Important: NBA Top Shot remains one of the largest NFT projects of all time and has been a great success story in the market. Over $780 million of NBA Top Shots have been sold in the last year.

The NFL has over 300 million fans and is one of the most watched programs on television every year. The market for fantasy football is also larger than fantasy basketball, which could provide upside to the new NFTs if games are put in place by Dapper Labs.

NFL games are played on a weekly basis, which could make pack drops a more timely event instead of NBA packs with games being played every day.

Dapper Labs recently announced new funding valuing the company at $7.6 billion. The company also announced a partnership with La Liga that will bring soccer NFTs into the Dapper Labs ecosystem.

Dapper Labs recently launched WNBA packs and has seen a surge in collectors on the platform after several months of cooling off. NBA Top Shot saw sales volume of $6.8 million last week, up 91.8% from the prior week.

The introduction of NFL and soccer NFTs was foreshadowed by Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou on Aug. 31.

“Good news for #NFTs everywhere is @nbatopshot and dapper studios just getting warmed up,” Gharegozlou tweeted. The tweet included a basketball emoji, a soccer ball emoji and a football emoji. Since the tweet, deals for soccer and football NFTs have been announced by Dapper Labs.

What’s Next: In October, NBA Top Shot is releasing a Run It Back pack drop featuring moments from the 2005-2006 NBA season. Dwayne Wade will be featured for the first time on Top Shot via this series.

NFL fans and NFT collectors can sign up here to join the waitlist for the new NFL NFTs.

Photo: Adrian Curiel on Unsplash