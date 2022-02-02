Soccer Star Memphis Depay Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club: Here Are The Details

byChris Katje
February 2, 2022 10:08 am
Barcelona soccer star Memphis Depay is one of the latest celebrities and athletes to purchase a Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most valuable and well-known non-fungible token collections.

What Happened: Depay showed off his new Ape purchase on Twitter. 

Depay’s Bored Ape is #7921, which ranks as the 1,154th rarest in the collection according to Rarity Tools. The Ape has the following traits:

  • Yellow Background (13% of Apes)
  • Rainbow Suspenders (1%)
  • Holographic Eyes (2%)
  • Death Bot Fur (2%)
  • Phoneme L Mouth (2%)

The Ape’s transaction history shows it was last purchased nine days ago for 110 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) before being transferred to a wallet called IvoryCertified on OpenSea.

The wallet also owns a Bored Ape Kennel Club NFT with the matching Death Bot Fur trait.

The purchase was facilitated by FTX, a cryptocurrency company that was recently valued at $32 billion.

Related Link: Celebrities That Own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs 

Why It’s Important: Depay is considered one of the top soccer players in the world. He has eight goals in 16 matches in the current season for his club team Barcelona.

Depay is also one of the top players on the Netherlands national team. At the Euro 2020, he had two goals in four games. In current World Cup qualifiers for the national team, Depay has 12 goals in 10 matches played.

The soccer player has over two million followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and over 13 million followers on Instagram, a unit of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). The Ape is now Depay’s profile picture on both social media platforms.

Meanwhile, soccer star Neymar of PSG and the Brazilian national team recently purchased two Bored Apes and showed them off to his 169 million followers on Instagram.

Athletes continue to purchase NFTs like Bored Apes and display them to fans. Players have also featured the NFTs on their footwear and clothes, something to closely watch in the soccer space moving forward.

Bored Apes have a floor price of 105 ETH at the time of writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

