NFL Player Wears Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Cleats In Colts' Upset Win Over Bills

Bored Ape Yacht Club continues to be one of the hottest NFTs on the market with a rising floor price and a new group of celebrities and athletes joining the party. One athlete added to the branding for the popular non-fungible token by putting his newly purchased Ape on his Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) cleats.

What Happened: NFL player Andrew Sendejo featured Bored Ape Yacht Club #4247 on his cleats for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills matchup Sunday.

Colts safety Andrew Sendejo wearing his Bored Ape today in Buffalo. Customs by @MACHE275. pic.twitter.com/AqgHby8eFK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 21, 2021

The Ape was purchased by Sendejo four days ago for 57 WETH, which is around $238,000 today. Ape #4247 is listed as #7061 for rarity on Rarity Tools.

The Ape has the following traits:

Yellow background (13% of Bored Apes)

Hawaiian clothes (3%)

X Eyes (2%)

Army Hat (3%)

Dark brown fur (14%)

Dumbfounded mouth (5%)

The current floor price on Bored Ape Yacht Club is 44.49 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing. Apes with the X Eyes trait have a floor price of 50 ETH.

The Colts were seven point underdogs to the Bills on Sunday, paying out +245 on the win at Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Sendejo had three tackles in the game and helped the team improve to a 6-5 record while sporting the Bored Ape Yacht Club cleats.

Why It’s Important: Sendejo joins other athletes who have changed their profile picture to a Bored Ape. Sendejo’s Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) account is unverified and has around 150 followers.

The move by Sendejo follows NBA player Tyrese Haliburton, who featured his Bored Ape NFT on a pair of NBA shoes for a game. Haliburton posted stats ahead of his season averages while wearing the shoes.

With a number of athletes owning Bored Apes, this could be only the beginning of seeing Apes on in-game shoes.

So far, Bored Apes are the NFT of choice for athlete footwear. It will be interesting to watch which NFT collection sees itself onto footwear next.

Also, given the huge publicity an NFT on a pair of shoes draws, it could be worth following if Nike or Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) decide to jump into the space through licensing.

Image: Bored Ape Yacht Club #4247/OpenSea