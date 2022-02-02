Benzinga Asks: Would You Eat At McDonald's More Often If It Accepts Dogecoin?

byChris Katje
February 2, 2022 3:12 pm
Calls for retailers to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a payment option have been growing over the last year. Could a leading fast-food giant accepting the popular cryptocurrency as a payment option help boost sales?

What Happened: McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has been asked to accept Dogecoin as a payment option for months, and recently received the same request from the world’s richest person.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk told the food company that he would eat a Happy Meal on television if they cater to demands to accept Dogecoin as a payment option.

McDonald’s responded that they wanted to see Tesla accept Grimace Coin as a payment option for the electric vehicles. The call-out by McDonald’s led to the creation of a cryptocurrency that shot up in price.

Several restaurants have announced the acceptance of Dogecoin as a payment option, but on a small scale, such as some international eateries with or a one or two locations.

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) launched a partnership with Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in 2021 to giveaway Dogecoin as a reward to customers.

Related Link: How To Buy Dogecoin

Benzinga Asks: The call for McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin led to last week’s Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) question from Benzinga.

Benzinga polled its Twitter followers to see what kind of impact accepting Dogecoin could have on McDonald’s sales.

Those who chose to respond to the poll were asked if McDonald’s accepting Dogecoin as payment would make them more likely to eat there, less likely to eat there, indifferent or that they simply wanted Doge Happy Meals.

The results from the poll were:

  • More likely to eat there: 37.2%
  • Less likely to eat there: 3.4%
  • Indifferent: 14.9%
  • Doge Happy meal pls: 44.6%

The winner of the poll was a vote to see Dogecoin Happy Meals. Perhaps McDonald’s should experiment and do a Dogecoin related meal similar to the celebrity meals the chain has launched before as limited time promotions.

Being less likely to eat at McDonald’s received the lowest percent of the vote, suggesting that accepting Dogecoin as payment could have more of a positive outcome than a negative one.

Price Action: DOGE spiked several times during the McDonald’s and Musk exchange and now trades at $0.1406 at the time of writing.

