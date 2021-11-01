Burger King Teams Up With Robinhood To Give Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Rewards

byBibhu Pattnaik
November 1, 2021 4:49 pm
Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)-owned fast food chain Burger King announced Monday it is planning to give away cryptocurrencies in association with the brokerage platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Under its loyalty club membership, people can get a chance to win Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER).  

This can be availed with a minimum purchase of $5 from Nov. 1-21.

So how does it work? First, customers need to order their food through the Burger King app, and then they will receive a prize code via email. Then, to proceed further, they must have or create a Robinhood account to claim the prizes.

As of Monday, 20 Bitcoin, 200 Ether and 2,000,000 Dogecoin were available.

According to the report, the majority of users may receive DOGE as rewards. 

The company also shared promotional videos on “how to crypto with Burger King.” 

In a statement, Burger King has clarified that once all prize codes have been distributed, the Prize Code Receipt Phase will end, even if this is before Nov. 21, 2021. Each entrant may receive up to 21 prize codes.

