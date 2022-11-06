Would You Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash, If You Had $1000 Right Now?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Ethereum Classic ETC/USD or Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD?

Dogecoin: 45.3%

Shiba Inu: 28.9%

Ethereum Classic: 18.5%

Bitcoin Cash: 7.3%

Price Action:

Original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is higher by 11.37% at $0.125 over the past week.

Ethereum-blockchain-based Shiba Inu is also higher by 6.38% at $0.00001267 over the trailing week.

Bitcoin Cash, which came about after a disagreement arose about Bitcoin’s block size, is up by 5.08% at around $122.29 over the past week.

Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is up by 6.64% at $26.28 over the trailing week.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.