Tesla FSD Price Hike, Elon Musk On iPhone Anniversary, Warren Buffett Gets Richer, Bitcoin Outlook, Bob Saget's Death: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into the second trading week of this year, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Tesla FSD Price Hike & ‘Best-Ever Car: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will increase the price of its full self-driving software (FSD) package in the U.S. to $12,000 from $10,000, beginning on Jan. 17, CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter. Musk also named the new Model S along with the Plaid X as Tesla’s “best-ever car.”

2. Musk’s Reaction As iPhone Turns 15: Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) flagship product – the iPhone – was launched by the tech giant’s co-founder Steve Jobs exactly fifteen years ago, on Jan. 9, 2007. The iPhone has been central to Apple’s strong performance and generated revenues of $38.87 billion last year.

Responding to a tweet by podcast host Lex Fridman regarding the iPhone’s 15th anniversary on Sunday, Musk said it was “mind-blowing” that more than 80% of humans have a smart phone.

3. Warren Buffett Rises On Billionaires’ List: Legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett moved past Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Steve Ballmer to rise to the eighth spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Friday. Buffett is the only name in the top 10 billionaires who has a positive gain in 2022.

4. ‘Ugly’ Short-Term Outlook For Bitcoin: Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies had a “terrible” start to the year and the short-term outlook for the apex cryptocurrency and Ethereum look ugly, according to OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya.

Bitcoin is up 0.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $41,916.53 at press time.

5. ‘Full House’ Star Bob Saget Found Dead: Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead on Sunday in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, it was reported, citing TMZ. There were no signs of foul play or drug use in Saget's hotel room, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, the ten weirdest pizza toppings of all time, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus’ reaction to Mozilla reversing its decision to accept donations in cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures’ (NYSE:SONY) “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continued to dominate the U.S. box office for the fourth straight week, with $33 million in ticket sales.