 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Calls This Tesla Model The EV Maker's 'Best-ever Car': Here's Why
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2022 5:02pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Calls This Tesla Model The EV Maker's 'Best-ever Car': Here's Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an EV market pioneer as well as the industry leader. It has among its product portfolio four models, namely the Model S and Model 3 sedans and the Model X and Model Y SUVs.

What Happened: The Model 3 budget sedan may have been Tesla's best-selling vehicle, but CEO Elon Musk has named the new Model S along with the Plaid X as the company's "best-ever car." The Tesla chief was responding to an observation made by a Twitter user, who heaped praises on the new Model S by stating it has adaptive air suspension which makes the ride super smooth, along with awesome ventilated seats, incredible sound system, superb range and fast charging.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Tesla, Nikola Call Truce; Week To Forget For Rivian; Sony Jumps Into EV Arena And More

Why It's Important: Tesla is seeing strong momentum in deliveries, as evidenced by its fourth-quarter numbers released last Sunday. The company delivered a record 308,600 units for the fourth quarter and 936,170 units for the full-year 2021. Tesla's Model S, which was introduced in June 2012, received a major refresh in June 2021.

It has a range of 405 miles, top speed of 155 miles per hour, peak power of 670 horsepower and a drag coefficient of 0.208. The vehicle has a dual-motor power train and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds.

The Model S is priced at $94,990 and the Model S Plaid at $129,990. The Model X Plaid, meanwhile, has a range of 333 miles and peak power of 1,020 hp and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds.

It has an improved interior, with a spacious cabin, wireless gaming, superior audio system and multi-device Bluetooth, wireless and USB-C charging, among other things.

Tesla shares closed Friday's session down 3.54% at $1,026.96.

Related Link: Why This Tesla Analyst Thinks Model Y Production At Giga Austin Will Kickoff In A Week's Time

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

This Chipmaker Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Riot Blockchain And Moderna
GM's Electric Silverado Vs. Ford's F-150 Lightning: Which Is The Better Electric Truck?
EV Week In Review: Tesla, Nikola Call Truce; Week To Forget For Rivian; Sony Jumps Into EV Arena And More
Warren Buffett Moves Up The Top 10 Billionaires List As Berkshire Hathaway Hits All-Time Highs
Why This Tesla Analyst Thinks Model Y Production At Giga Austin Will Kickoff In A Week's Time
Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Tesla, Ark Innovation ETF, Bitcoin And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com