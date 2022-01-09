Elon Musk Calls This Tesla Model The EV Maker's 'Best-ever Car': Here's Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an EV market pioneer as well as the industry leader. It has among its product portfolio four models, namely the Model S and Model 3 sedans and the Model X and Model Y SUVs.

What Happened: The Model 3 budget sedan may have been Tesla's best-selling vehicle, but CEO Elon Musk has named the new Model S along with the Plaid X as the company's "best-ever car." The Tesla chief was responding to an observation made by a Twitter user, who heaped praises on the new Model S by stating it has adaptive air suspension which makes the ride super smooth, along with awesome ventilated seats, incredible sound system, superb range and fast charging.

It's our best car ever, along with the Plaid X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2022

Why It's Important: Tesla is seeing strong momentum in deliveries, as evidenced by its fourth-quarter numbers released last Sunday. The company delivered a record 308,600 units for the fourth quarter and 936,170 units for the full-year 2021. Tesla's Model S, which was introduced in June 2012, received a major refresh in June 2021.

It has a range of 405 miles, top speed of 155 miles per hour, peak power of 670 horsepower and a drag coefficient of 0.208. The vehicle has a dual-motor power train and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds.

The Model S is priced at $94,990 and the Model S Plaid at $129,990. The Model X Plaid, meanwhile, has a range of 333 miles and peak power of 1,020 hp and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds.

It has an improved interior, with a spacious cabin, wireless gaming, superior audio system and multi-device Bluetooth, wireless and USB-C charging, among other things.

Tesla shares closed Friday's session down 3.54% at $1,026.96.

