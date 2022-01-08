10 Weirdest Pizza Toppings Of All Time, Including A Pizza Mounted With 16 Cheeseburgers

For some people, having pieces of pineapple on a pizza is a reason to sneer and yell “Ewwww!” But that topping is rather quotidian when one considers the wealth of unexpected, eccentric and – in at least one case – potentially fatal ingredients used in pizza making.

For those with iron stomachs and a taste for gourmand adventure, here is our selection for the 10 weirdest pizza toppings of all time.

Beer Cheese Pizza, Fat Ptarmigan, Anchorage, Alaska: This restaurant in The Last Frontier’s largest city includes an ingredient that you won’t find on any pizza in the other 49 states: beer cheese sauce, reindeer sausage, applewood smoked bacon, provolone, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers and fresh green onions. (Photo courtesy Fat Ptarmigan)

Blueberry Pizza, The Burg, Pittsburg, New Hampshire: Blueberries contain one of the highest antioxidant levels in the fruit world and are cited in maintaining heart health and fighting gastrointestinal issues. Thus, it only makes sense to include them in a pizza recipe.

There are several blueberry pizza recipes online, but for those who prefer take-out or dining in, this New Hampshire eatery served up its blueberry pizza in a recipe that also includes smoked bacon, smoked mozzarella and smoked maple syrup. It has also won “Best of New Hampshire Pizza” honors from 2017 through 2020. (Photo courtesy of The Burg)

Cheeseburger Pizza, Krave It Pizza & Sandwich Joint, Queens, New York: Now, here is a pizza pie that has something for everyone’s gluttony: 16 cheeseburgers with French fries, bacon, fried egg and chipotle mayonnaise.

You can’t get an individual slice of this monster – and the full pie costs $45.00. And if you are wondering how this thing gets created, this video will offer insight.

Coat Of Arms Pizza: Australia’s distinctive wildlife has delighted people around the world, but Down Under, the local population has no problem making recipes from its celebrated creatures. The Australian Heritage Hotel in Sydney incorporated the two zoological icons on the nation’s coat of arms, the kangaroo and the emu, into this creation along with capsicum peppers, whole bush tomatoes and Australia’s lemon myrtle mayonnaise to add color and flavor.

And what does a pizza made of kangaroo and emu meat taste like? Well, this video can provide some insight.

Gold Pizza, Ray's & Stark Bar, Los Angeles: Arguably the most glittering pizza of them all is found at this ritzy Wilshire Boulevard eatery, where the pizza is made with two rich cheeses – Sottocenere, an Italian truffled cheese, and burrata, an Italian buffalo milk cheese – and emerges from a wood-burning over to be topped with aged balsamic and a dash of edible gold.

Indeed, this pizza is so distinctive that it is not on the menu – patrons have to know in advance about its secret presence if they want to place an order. (Photo courtesy Ray’s & Stark)

Kelp Crust Pizza with Roasted Oysters, SeaweedWeek.org: This pizza is not found in restaurants, but you can make it at home thanks to a recipe on a seaweed-focused website that insisted the “kelp imparts the pizza crust with the umami flavor profile that is found in seaweed – a smoky savoriness that happens to pair exceptionally well with cheese and certain vegetables.”

Roasting the oysters will prevent it from getting soggy, the recipe added, which asked the unsuspecting gourmand to “think of this as eating a giant Oyster Rockefeller or a White Clam Pizza, with a few more carbs.” (Photo courtesy of SeaweedWeek.org)

Lobster Pizza, Florian, New York City: While a number of pizza eateries have tossed slices of lobster meat into their creations, this restaurant went to the extreme by including the entire lobster (including the head and claws) on the crust and making the pizza around it.

The full pie cost $32, and it was a crowd favorite at Florian – but, alas, the restaurant closed in 2017 and no other eatery has sought to duplicate its recipe. (Photo courtesy of Yelp)

PB&J Pizza, Bruno's Pizza, Bismarck, North Dakota. Pizza is rivaled only by peanut butter and jelly as the ultimate comfort food – so, why not put them together? This offering includes mozzarella and can also be ordered as a calzone. (Photo courtesy Bruno's Pizza)

Tuna Salad Pizza, Gianfranco Ristorante & Pizzeria, White Plains, New York: This unlikely topping was created to be served on Fridays when Roman Catholics traditionally abstained from eating meat. But the sheer strangeness of the topping made it a quirky favorite for pizza fans of all faiths and on all days.

In this recipe, the tuna salad is spread across the baked pizza crust like a sauce, and it is topped with lettuce, tomato, seasonings and a dressing that is maintained as a secret. And unlike other pizzas, it is served cold. (Photo courtesy of Yelp.)

Venom Pizza, Avanti, Zurich, Switzerland: In 2012, restaurateur Ismail Ertekin made international headlines by creating pizza topped with the venom from spiders, scorpions, and snakes. Ertekin stated the venom was derived from homeopathic remedies, and he insisted on their safety by telling an Austrian newspaper, "Preservatives in foods are much more damaging than my poison pizzas."

However, Switzerland’s health officials ordered him to drop the pizza from his menu. Ertekin reluctantly complied, but lamented, "They were really popular, especially with people who have a phobia of spiders or snakes. They used the pizza as a way to get over their fears."

Mercifully, no one died from Ertekin’s pizza, which cannot be said for the unlucky people facing fatal slices in the new short film “Killer Pizza.”