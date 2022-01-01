Shiba Inu Set To Launch Beta Version Of Doggy DAO To Give Users More Power, Reduce Whale Influence

byBibhu Pattnaik
January 1, 2022 4:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Set To Launch Beta Version Of Doggy DAO To Give Users More Power, Reduce Whale Influence

According to a new blog post, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) developers have launched a beta version of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called Doggy

The DAO's mission is to give Shiba Inu holders more authority to decide on crypto projects. Doggy DAO will be run and be fully controlled by the SHIB community. 

Developers plan to launch the first phase of Doggy called ‘DAO 1’ by Jan. 3. 

The DAO 1 phase will focus on providing immediate power to the community to decide which crypto projects and pairs will be available on the ShibaSwap WOOF Pools.

Shiba Inu noted that to avoid possible whales controlling the voting process, the guardians (6/9 wallet) will have final say on whether a pair should be listed or not. 

It is also going to focus on how Bone (CRYPTO: BONE) rewards (Allocation Points) will be distributed among users.

Following the first phase, Shiba Inu will release an updated version, called “DAO 2,” to allow the community to make generic proposals for consideration or review by a "Multisig-Team, and Breeds." 

The DAO-related announcement is the latest in a series of plans being unveiled by Shiba Inu developers. Ryoshi, the creator of Shiba Inu Coin, has indicated that a layer-2 solution called Shibarium is under development. The project will allow transaction costs to be reduced, which is a key step to the success of the envisioned Shiba Inu ecosystem that includes gaming and non-fungible tokens.

Related Link: Shiba Inu Breaks Another Burning Record As Deflation Trends In Crypto

 

 

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Market Analyst Says Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Unlikely To Rally In 2022, Only Elon Musk Tweets Can Pump The Cryptos

Market Analyst Says Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Unlikely To Rally In 2022, Only Elon Musk Tweets Can Pump The Cryptos

During an end-of-year interview, senior currency strategist at Forex analysis site DailyFX Christopher Vecchio said that he would be very surprised if Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
Shiba Inu Plunges Alongside Major Cryptos: Can This Touted 'Big Surprise' Allow The Meme Coin To Regain Lost Momentum?

Shiba Inu Plunges Alongside Major Cryptos: Can This Touted 'Big Surprise' Allow The Meme Coin To Regain Lost Momentum?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 7.2% lower at $0.000033 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday night. read more
Why Is Shiba Inu Coin In A Freefall Today?

Why Is Shiba Inu Coin In A Freefall Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded nearly 7.6% lower at $0.000035 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning. read more
Shiba Inu Becomes The Most Popular Crypto In 2021, Surpassing Dogecoin And Bitcoin On CoinMarketCap

Shiba Inu Becomes The Most Popular Crypto In 2021, Surpassing Dogecoin And Bitcoin On CoinMarketCap

In a recent tweet, the world's most-referenced cryptocurrency price-tracking website CoinMarketCap announced that Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was the most viewed crypto in 2021.   read more