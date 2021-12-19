Shiba Inu Layer-2 Scaling Solution To Be Launched Soon: Developer

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 19, 2021 2:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Layer-2 Scaling Solution To Be Launched Soon: Developer

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), known as the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer, has been undergoing continued development over the last few months, even as the crypto's price has been dropping.

Shibarium is a layer-2 solution first proposed by Ryoshi, the creator of Shiba Inu Coin.

In a recent blog post, Ryoshi announced the layer-2 solution, saying that Shibarium had to be properly decentralized, making sure that there’s no single point of failure.

With the prohibitive cost of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gas fees, reducing the cost of transactions is key to the success of the envisioned Shiba Inu ecosystem that includes gaming and non-fungible tokens. Shibarium would allow for a significant drop in fees.

ShibaSwap developer Eric M has commented on the progress of Shibarium, indicating that it’s coming “soon” in a new post on a Shiba Inu-focused Discord server. 

He has said that the team wouldn’t have to wait for the rollout of Ethereum 2.0 in order to launch Shibarium.  

Bone ShibaSwap (CRYPTO: BONE) will act as the platform’s primary cryptocurrency instead of SHIB to avoid whale concentration.   

According to reports, Ryoshi and core developers are also working on Shiba Inu’s entry into the metaverse ecosystem. 

SHIB remains the 13th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The cryptocurrency has dropped over 65% since marking an all-time high of $0.00008845 on Oct. 28.

Shiba Inu was priced at $0.00003105 at the time of publication, down 1.70% in the past 24 hours.

Related Link: Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

This Knockoff Coin is Up 492% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

This Knockoff Coin is Up 492% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. read more
This Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Is Up 734% Today, Outshining Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

This Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Is Up 734% Today, Outshining Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night even as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin traded muted. read more
These Knockoffs Are Outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Today Amid Market Recovery

These Knockoffs Are Outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Today Amid Market Recovery

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose. read more
Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Says Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Has Become Mainstream

Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Says Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Has Become Mainstream

In a recent video Randi Zuckerberg, the sister of Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), pointed out the sudden fl read more