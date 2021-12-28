Shiba Inu Breaks Another Burning Record As Deflation Trends In Crypto

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 28, 2021 4:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Breaks Another Burning Record As Deflation Trends In Crypto

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) broke another record after burning more than a billion tokens in a week with some help from Bigger Entertainment — an independent music publishing group and licensing agency.

What happened: Bigger Entertainment CEO Steven Cooper said on Dec. 22 the company planned to burn 176 million SHIB tokens Dec. 26 at its Christmas party. The firm pooled over 239 million Shiba Inu tokens and announced on Dec 26 that all the tokens were indeed burned.

Oer 1,140 million Shiba Inu tokens were burned last week with 692,937,338 tokens burned in a single transaction on Dec 23.

Last week can easily be considered one of the most notable weeks when it comes to Shiba Inu burning, with a number of tokens burned being 109% higher than the week before, with nearly 545 million burned tokens.

See Also: How to buy Shiba Inu coin?

Ever since Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin burned as many as 410 trillion SHIB in May 2021, about 14.5 billion additional SHIB tokens were burned.

Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000036, after seeing its price increase by about 13% over the last 24 hours.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

7,153 ETH Worth $27M Was Just Burned

7,153 ETH Worth $27M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 7,153.15 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $27,501,557, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($3,844.68), was burned from Ethereum transactions. read more
AMC, GameStop Could Team Up On NFTs: What Investors Should Know About 'Match Made In Heaven'

AMC, GameStop Could Team Up On NFTs: What Investors Should Know About 'Match Made In Heaven'

Two of the hottest stocks in 2021 and favorite investments of retail traders may become further connected in the future with an exploration of a partnership for non-fungible tokens. read more
Virtual Land Just Sold For 6,222 MANA In Decentraland

Virtual Land Just Sold For 6,222 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $21,279, which is 1.51x the current floor price of 3.77835224 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($21,279 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $34,196 (9,999 MANA) In Decentraland

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $34,196 (9,999 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $34,196, which is 2.61x the current floor price of 3.5 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($34,196 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more