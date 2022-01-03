9 Ways To Play 2021's Top-Performing Crypto-Friendly Stocks Into 2022

byAJ Fabino
January 3, 2022 6:34 pm
As investors look to close the books on 2021, two questions to ask are, "What will 2022 look like in the DeFi and TradFi economies, and what can we do to prepare for it?"

One way to do that is by looking back on the year to see what direction it is headed, and what companies are doing to align with the rapidly emerging decentralized finance space.

The overall market value of cryptocurrencies climbed in 2021 by about $1.5 trillion to some $2.3 trillion as of Dec. 17, according to tracker CoinGecko, which counts almost 12,000 tokens.

Some of those historic gains are attributed to just a few cryptocurrencies that include Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).
See Also: Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges for Altcoins

Here are nine cryptocurrency-friendly stocks to look at in 2022:

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN): This company is the world's largest, publicly-traded cryptocurrency exchange.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR): Holding 3.3 billion in Bitcoin, MicroStrategy announced the crypto as its primary reserve asset.

Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ): The payment firm holds around 8,027 Bitcoin in alignment with its plans to release a hardware Bitcoin wallet for users to store their cryptos without Block's custody.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA): A leading U.S crypto mining agency, the company plans to have 103,102 miners by the first quarter of 2022.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA): Tesla invested 1.5 billion USD into Bitcoin. CEO Elon Musk sold 10% of his holdings to "prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash." Musk is also a fan of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: Doge) and his tweets can often affect the market. 

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT): Announced a 400% increase in its Bitcoin production over October 2020, and plans to increase its hash rates for mining the coin in early 2022.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT): One of the world's largest publicly listed bitcoin mining companies.

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK): This company made history last spring by offering a digital dividend to its 40 million shareholders. One digital share of the OSTKO blockchain-based security token was offered for every 10 shares owned of Overstock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT): Says that it's "committed to growing shareholder value by increasing the number of our bitcoin holdings."

Photo: Michał Bożek on Unsplash

