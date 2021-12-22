TRON Founder Justin Sun Paid $28M For Blue Origin Flight: Here's How He's Picking 5 People To Join Him

A leading name in the cryptocurrency space has been revealed as the original winner of the auction for a seat on a Blue Origin flight to space.

What Happened: TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) founder Justin Sun confirmed that he was the winner who paid $28 million for a flight to space with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

“6 months ago, I was lucky enough to win the auction of Blue Origin’s first launch! Today, I announce that I’m launching the ‘Sea of Stars’ campaign, which will select 5 warriors to explore space with me in 2022!” Sun tweeted Wednesday.

Sun, who missed the initial Blue Origin flight, said going to space has been a dream of his since childhood, and shared details on how his fellow future space flight passengers will be selected.

Sun has made headlines for large purchases before, paying $460,000 for the highest priced Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) NFT and $4.5 million for a dinner with Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) founder Warren Buffett.

He also narrowly missed out on winning the NFT of the first ever Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) tweet and Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” NFT, which sold for $69 million.

Five Passengers To Be Picked: Sun said Wednesday he wants to share his trip to space with members of the TRON DAO community and the cryptocurrency industry.

“Our first nominee will be a prominent figure in the crypto world who is crazy about cruising in Metaverse, Guess Who?” Sun said.

A second nominee to go to space will be a TRON DAO community member, he added. A third nominee will be an entrepreneur in the technology field.

Sun said a fourth named person to fly to space will be an artist “who has the wildest dreams of space and the future of humankind.”

A fifth named person will be a “highly visible and socially influential celebrity.”

