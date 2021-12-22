TRON Founder Justin Sun Paid $28M For Blue Origin Flight: Here's How He's Picking 5 People To Join Him

byChris Katje
December 22, 2021 5:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
TRON Founder Justin Sun Paid $28M For Blue Origin Flight: Here's How He's Picking 5 People To Join Him

A leading name in the cryptocurrency space has been revealed as the original winner of the auction for a seat on a Blue Origin flight to space.

What Happened: TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) founder Justin Sun confirmed that he was the winner who paid $28 million for a flight to space with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

“6 months ago, I was lucky enough to win the auction of Blue Origin’s first launch! Today, I announce that I’m launching the ‘Sea of Stars’ campaign, which will select 5 warriors to explore space with me in 2022!” Sun tweeted Wednesday.

Sun, who missed the initial Blue Origin flight, said going to space has been a dream of his since childhood, and shared details on how his fellow future space flight passengers will be selected.

Sun has made headlines for large purchases before, paying $460,000 for the highest priced Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) NFT and $4.5 million for a dinner with Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) founder Warren Buffett.

He also narrowly missed out on winning the NFT of the first ever Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) tweet and Beeple’s “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” NFT, which sold for $69 million.

Related Link: NFL Hall Of Famer Michael Strahan And Alan Shepard's Daugher Go To Space: What You Should Know 

Five Passengers To Be Picked: Sun said Wednesday he wants to share his trip to space with members of the TRON DAO community and the cryptocurrency industry.

“Our first nominee will be a prominent figure in the crypto world who is crazy about cruising in Metaverse, Guess Who?” Sun said.

A second nominee to go to space will be a TRON DAO community member, he added. A third nominee will be an entrepreneur in the technology field.

Sun said a fourth named person to fly to space will be an artist “who has the wildest dreams of space and the future of humankind.”

A fifth named person will be a “highly visible and socially influential celebrity.”

Also See: It's A Wrap: Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Final Falcon 9 To Space For 2022, 31st Such Mission For The Year

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

China's Official News Agency Launches NFTs, As Government Clamps Down On Crypto

China's Official News Agency Launches NFTs, As Government Clamps Down On Crypto

In a surprising turn of events, a Chinese state-managed news agency plans to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) collection. read more
The NFT Flippening: US Google Searches For 'NFT' Overtake Searches For 'Crypto' and 'Bitcoin'

The NFT Flippening: US Google Searches For 'NFT' Overtake Searches For 'Crypto' and 'Bitcoin'

The searches made by U.S. Google users for the keywords "crypto" and "Bitcoin" (CRYPTO: BTC) have been recently overtaken by searches for the keyword "NFT," showing an unexpected and astonishing growth in the public interest for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). read more
As Bitcoin Reclaims $49K Level, Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying Are Saying

As Bitcoin Reclaims $49K Level, Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reclaimed the $49,000 level Tuesday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Cathie Wood Loaded Up On These 2 Cryptocurrency-Related Stocks On Tuesday

Cathie Wood Loaded Up On These 2 Cryptocurrency-Related Stocks On Tuesday

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Monday further raised its exposure in cryptocurrency-related stocks Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN read more